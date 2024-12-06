Investment and tech reshape Nairobi's dining experience

Tech and investment reshape Nairobi's dining scene, with new culinary experiences and sustainable practices leading the way. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Nairobi’s dining scene is rapidly evolving, driven by growing investment and innovation.

The city's restaurant culture, once dominated by traditional fare, is shifting to embrace a wider range of dining options that cater to diverse tastes.

Investors are increasingly turning their attention to the food sector, capitalising on the demand for unique culinary experiences.

From high-end restaurants to casual eateries, the city’s culinary landscape reflects the changing preferences of a more cosmopolitan population.

Technology is also reshaping the industry. Many establishments are adopting digital platforms for ordering, delivery, and enhancing the overall customer experience.

At the same time, sustainability is influencing restaurant practices, with many opting for locally sourced ingredients and eco-friendly operations.

Local chefs and food entrepreneurs are leading the charge in this transformation, bringing fresh ideas and experimental flavours to the market.

This wave of innovation is not only attracting more customers but also driving the growth of a competitive local food industry.

The evolving nature of Nairobi's dining scene is exemplified by recent moves like the relaunch of the Ngong Road Café Deli branch, a substantial investment that signals the brand’s commitment to growth and its confidence in the Nairobi market.

The Ngong Road area, primarily known for fast food, presented an opportunity for Café Deli to offer a casual dining experience.

Founder and CEO Obado Obadoh noted that the branch aims to fill this gap by offering a fusion of African and Continental cuisine, positioning itself as a distinctive dining destination.

The relaunch has not only created direct and indirect jobs but also supported local suppliers, including farmers and distributors.

By sourcing ingredients locally, the brand is contributing to the economic vitality of the community.

Navigating challenges presented by the evolving tax regime, Café Deli has adapted its operations to maintain its competitive edge.

"By staying informed about regulatory changes, we aim to mitigate the impact on our operations," Obadoh said.

In line with the growing demand for food delivery services, the brand has partnered with leading delivery platforms to ensure customers can enjoy a seamless dining experience, both in-house and at home.

With plans to expand into other regions like Kisumu and Mombasa, Café Deli aims to bring its unique dining experience to new markets, contributing to the development of these emerging regions.