The Standard

Galana Energies targets market growth with major rebranding

By David Njaaga | 5h ago

JavaScript is disabled!

Please enable JavaScript to read this content.

Galana Energies CEO Anthony Munyasya fuel a customer's car during the launch of the rebrand celebrations and nationwide roadshow. 

Galana Energies formerly Galana Oil Kenya has rebranded to solidify its position in Kenya’s fuel industry.

 Speaking at the launch in Machakos, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Munyasya said the move aims to meet customer needs in a competitive market.

 “It is important for us to rebrand and offer refreshed and delightful experiences as we expand our presence,” said Munyasya.

 Established in 2000, the firm now operates 55 retail stations nationwide.

 The rebranding comes at a time when the industry is facing challenges related to fluctuating international oil prices, government regulations and the need for innovation to retain customers.

 Kenya's fuel market remains highly competitive, with the cost of fuel largely influenced by global oil prices, geopolitics and supply-demand dynamics.

 Munyasya noted that the country’s reliance on imported fuel makes it susceptible to fluctuations in international prices.

 “Kenya is a net importer and prices depend on international markets, geopolitics and demand,” he said.

 Rebranding is a growing trend among Kenyan businesses aiming to differentiate themselves in an evolving market.

 The company’s shift comes after 24 years of growth, marked by an expansion from its first station in Nakuru to 55 stations across the country.

Motorists who fuel with Sh1,500 or more will receive a Sh1,000 top-up at select stations during specific times.

Related Topics

 Galana Oil Kenya’s fuel industry Delta Service Anthony Munyasya
.

Latest Stories

How a simple right foot injury turned my life upside down
How a simple right foot injury turned my life upside down
Turning Point
By Silas Nyamweya
19 mins ago
Majority of Kenyans in poor financial health - survey
National
By Sofia Ali
26 mins ago
Ruto to critics: I have no shares in Devki empire
National
By Renson Mnyamwezi and Joackim Bwana
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto to critics: I have no shares in Devki empire
By Renson Mnyamwezi and Joackim Bwana 26 mins ago
Ruto to critics: I have no shares in Devki empire
Blow for telcos as court bars setting expiry of reward schemes
By Kamau Muthoni 26 mins ago
Blow for telcos as court bars setting expiry of reward schemes
Revealed: The Hidden costs in diaspora jobs deal
By Standard Team 26 mins ago
Revealed: The Hidden costs in diaspora jobs deal
Insurance: Hard nut to crack despite improved technology
By Graham Kajilwa 26 mins ago
Insurance: Hard nut to crack despite improved technology
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved