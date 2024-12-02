Investors troop to Eldoret as hub embraces city status

Aerial view of Eldoret City. [File, Standard]

Eldohub is set to launch the inaugural Eldoret City Investors Forum aimed at positioning the county as a premier destination for investment and innovation.

The forum is set to take place in Eldoret, uniting a diverse cohort of investors, entrepreneurs, technology enthusiasts, and key stakeholders.

The event, organised by Eldohub in partnership with the UK Kenya Tech Hub and the British High Commission, aims to explore emerging opportunities, showcase innovations, and foster collaborative efforts that will stimulate economic growth within the region.

EldoHub is an education, innovation, and technology organisation that aims to prepare youth and women to benefit from the opportunities in ICT and close the skills gap in Africa’s job market.

As a precursor to the forum, attendees will participate in a Tech Run, celebrating Eldoret’s rich legacy as the home of world-class athletes while shining a spotlight on the city’s tech landscape.

“Kenya is synonymous with long-distance running and burgeoning tech,” stated CEO and founder of Eldohub Magdaline Chepkemoi. UK Kenya Tech Hub Country Director Enos Masinde said they aim to bridge the realms of sports and technology, leveraging Eldoret’s rich athletic heritage.

“Building a successful business is akin to running a marathon, requiring patience, endurance, and a long-term commitment. Unfortunately, these essential values aren’t always harnessed to foster lasting business ventures. This forum aims to change that narrative,” said Chepkemoi.

Themed “Bridging Athletics, Innovation, and Investment,” the forum seeks to unlock the immense investment potential in Eldoret while promoting the city as an epicenter for innovation.

The event aims to harness the region’s athletic heritage as a catalyst to attract attention and interest in its thriving tech ecosystem.

A significant highlight of the forum will be the introduction of the Eldoret City Investor Platform, a digital initiative mirroring the successful Nairobi Business Angel Network.

This centralised resource will provide investors with vital information and connect them with opportunities in the region.

"Stakeholders from both county and national government, esteemed business leaders, influential partners, and celebrated sports personalities will converge to discuss the challenges and advancements currently shaping Eldoret. They will articulate strategic interventions aimed at establishing Eldoret City as a prominent hub for investment and a cornerstone for sports technology development,” said Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei.