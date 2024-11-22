The Standard

Huawei, charity partners to empower women with digital skills in Kenya

By Xinhua | 1h ago

Chinese telecom company Huawei said on Thursday that more than 500 women in Meru County, about 250 km northeast of Kenya's capital of Nairobi, have been equipped with digital skills through a training program it launched with Kenyan partners.

Huawei said the week-long program, in partnership with Mama Doing Good, a non-profit organization in Kenya founded by the country's First Lady Rachael Ruto, as well as Computers for Schools Kenya, aims to empower women in rural areas with essential skills, enabling them to actively participate in Kenya's rapidly growing digital economy.

"This program supports the Kenyan government's ongoing efforts to expand digital infrastructure and improve digital literacy across the country by equipping citizens with the skills needed to utilize government digital hubs," Huawei said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

According to the Chinese telecom firm, the program focuses on empowering women to access new opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and community development.

Huawei added that the program will be expanded to all 47 counties in Kenya, ensuring that women across the country can benefit from this empowering initiative.

It observed that the collaboration, by addressing the unique challenges faced by women in underserved communities, reflects a shared commitment to driving Kenya's socio-economic development by equipping individuals with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age. 

 

Related Topics

Huawei ICT programme Huawei Kenya Huawei for Global University and College Students. Huawei Digital Skills Training
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto calls for a different approach to femicide incidents
President Ruto calls for a different approach to femicide incidents
National
By Mate Tongola
22 mins ago
Is this Kenya's biggest sweet potato?
Crop
By Joseph Kipsang
28 mins ago
Israel strikes Gaza after ICC issues arrest warrants
Asia
By AFP
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Adani: Sly Indian deal maker who excited Kenya's top leadership
By Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
Adani: Sly Indian deal maker who excited Kenya's top leadership
KNCHR report: State on spot over surge in killings, abductions
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
KNCHR report: State on spot over surge in killings, abductions
Ruto, Museveni in crosshairs as Besigye is abducted in city
By Fred Kagonye and Noel Nabiswa 17 hrs ago
Ruto, Museveni in crosshairs as Besigye is abducted in city
Time bomb: Millions of lives left exposed as safety rules gather dust
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 17 hrs ago
Time bomb: Millions of lives left exposed as safety rules gather dust
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved