Huawei, charity partners to empower women with digital skills in Kenya

Chinese telecom company Huawei said on Thursday that more than 500 women in Meru County, about 250 km northeast of Kenya's capital of Nairobi, have been equipped with digital skills through a training program it launched with Kenyan partners.

Huawei said the week-long program, in partnership with Mama Doing Good, a non-profit organization in Kenya founded by the country's First Lady Rachael Ruto, as well as Computers for Schools Kenya, aims to empower women in rural areas with essential skills, enabling them to actively participate in Kenya's rapidly growing digital economy.

"This program supports the Kenyan government's ongoing efforts to expand digital infrastructure and improve digital literacy across the country by equipping citizens with the skills needed to utilize government digital hubs," Huawei said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

According to the Chinese telecom firm, the program focuses on empowering women to access new opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and community development.

Huawei added that the program will be expanded to all 47 counties in Kenya, ensuring that women across the country can benefit from this empowering initiative.

It observed that the collaboration, by addressing the unique challenges faced by women in underserved communities, reflects a shared commitment to driving Kenya's socio-economic development by equipping individuals with the tools they need to succeed in the digital age.