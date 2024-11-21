Huawei partners with Kenyan firm on artificial intelligence customer care solution

Huawei Kenya CEO Gao Fei making his speech during the Huawei IT Day premier. Picture 2: Chang Bang, Huawei’s Senior Director Enterprise Storage Market and Solutions doing his presentation on the Huawei IT Day.[File.Standard. ]

Chinese technology firm Huawei signed an agreement here on Tuesday with insurance company Kupa Kenya to roll out an artificial intelligence customer care (AICC) solution.

John Onyango Otolo, chief executive officer of Kupa Kenya, told media that the technology solution from Huawei will enable his company to significantly boost the customer experience.

"The partnership with Huawei will improve our cost efficiency by enabling us to serve more clients using less labor," Otolo said, noting that the technology will be implemented in phases and customized to support local languages to serve more customers.

Lin Xiaonan, director of delivery and service at Huawei Kenya, said that the AICC solution hosted on the Huawei cloud will enable Kupa Kenya to expand its call center operations and therefore serve more clients efficiently.

He noted that the AICC product is already operational in China and will help more Kenyan firms utilize the power of AI to optimize their services.