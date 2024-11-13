President Ruto seeking consultants for Bottom-up economic agenda

President William Ruto met with Nairobi MPs at State House Nairobi on Nov 12, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto is ramping up efforts to implement his Bottom Up Economic Transformation Plan (BETA) by enlisting economic consultants on short-term contracts.

An advertisement by the State House Tuesday outlined a strategy to create a database of senior experts across various economic fields.

It said the aim is to hire specialists on an as-needed basis to address specific development plans and issues as they arise.

The new group of consultants will be part of a "dream team" of advisers who will be called upon to help the Ruto administration fulfil pledges to grow jobs and improve incomes amid a limited fiscal space.

The areas of expertise being sought are extensive, according to the public notice.

They include macroeconomics—covering public finance, trade, and international economics—along with microeconomics, which focuses on credit finance, labour markets, and welfare economics.

Agricultural economics, particularly in value chains and agricultural finance, is also a priority.

Additionally, the State House is looking for consultants with knowledge in national resource economics, industrial economics, and legal expertise in emerging fields such as investment climate, consumer protection, and climate action, among others.

“The Executive Office of the President - State House, is seeking to develop a database of senior experts to provide Consultancy services on a short-term basis,” said State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito in the notice placed on the government newsletter MyGov.

“The Executive Office of the President-State House invites eligible individual consultants to express their interest in providing these services.”

“The duration of the assignment will be on 'as and when required basis'.”

State House said interested consultants should demonstrate that they have the required qualifications and relevant experience and provide documentary evidence for at least similar assignments executed and completed in the last 10 years, which confirms the scope, nature and successful execution of the assignments.

Candidates with PhD qualifications and at least 10 years of experience with a track record in research, policy analysis, policy advisory and practice will be prioritised.

The move to hire more economic experts comes as Ruto faces mounting pressure to fulfil the demands of Kenyans including high living costs and youth unemployment.

The new team will face the uphill task of helping the administration stabilise government finances and bring surging living costs under control.

The Kenya Kwanza plan is structured around five main pillars: agriculture; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); housing and settlement; healthcare; and the digital and creative economy.

Ruto's current economic advisory team includes the Council of Economic Advisors, led by economist David Ndii.

This council features prominent figures including Augustine Cheruiyot, who heads the Economic Transformation Secretariat, Mohammed Hassan (President's Council of Economic Advisers), and Nancy Laibuni (associate member, President's Council of Economic Advisers).

The new team will also work closely with newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi who was earlier tapped as finance minister to steer the economy through a heavy debt burden and increased economic demands by Kenyans after his predecessor Njuguna Ndung'u was sent packing under the reorganised government.

Recently, former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria joined the team as a senior advisor to strengthen the implementation of the BETA plan.

A government scorecard released in late September, marking Ruto's two years in office, highlighted significant advancements in sectors such as agriculture, health, housing, and the digital economy.

Key initiatives, including a subsidised fertiliser programme, affordable housing projects, and universal health coverage, have shown promise.

However, despite these strides, the administration grapples with persistent challenges that threaten to undermine public confidence.

High cost of living, youth unemployment, and low food prices remain critical issues.

An earlier report by budget experts at Parliament indicated that the Ruto administration, which took power in September 2022, would require up to Sh2.67 trillion to fulfill its election promises over a five-year period till 2027, emphasising the significant economic implications of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

This financial burden emerged as the Kenya Kwanza government grapples with a constrained fiscal environment and substantial debt obligations, raising concerns about its ability to implement these policies effectively.