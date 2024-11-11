Tea earns Sh1.2 billion at Mombasa auction

Workers use a t ea- picking machine on a farm in Kericho. [File, Standard]

The Mombasa Tea Auction sold 3,484,906 kilogrammes sourced from factories managed by KTDA, with the buyers paying Sh1,263,763,108.

According to details obtained from the auction, factories in the East of Rift sold 2,312,215kgs that earned Sh955.3 million, while those in the west of Rift managed Sh308.4 million for 1,172,691kgs.

Ndima tea factory led with the auction of 88,696kgs for Sh36.6 million.

The factories that presented the highest volumes were Mununga at 87,408kgs and Kathangariri with 83,732kgs.

Kinoro tea factory earned Sh34.5 million for 83,484 kgs, Mungania Sh32.9 million for 81,292kgs, and Kagwe at Sh32.4 million for 77,988kgs.

Boito factory and Kapsara presented the lowest volumes at the market with 2,500kgs and 4,470kgs respectively.

The sale was conducted between November 4 and November 5.

In the auction, 58 tea buyers participated with Global Tea and Commodities leading with 21,233 packages followed by LAB International’s 12,160 packages.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said there is competition among the tea factories in the production of the quality tea.

“We are advocating for the production of quality tea eying to sustain the local and international market,” said Njeru.

Njeru adds that the Momul factory in the west of Rift presented 71,224kgs at the auction, earning Sh22 million.

He said the factory has been leading in the west of the Rift region owing to production of quality green leaf.

Tea expert Peter Karomo said 20 factories earned less than Sh10 million in the sale.

“There is need for the farmers west of the Rift to improve the quality of their green leaf to earn more returns in the coming sales,” said Karomo.

At the same time, tea factories under KTDA exported 313,749,789kgs of tea to the foreign markets between January and September this year.

A large consignment in the market was sourced from the smallholder factories under the management of KTDA.

According to a report from then Mombasa Tea Auction, 81 buyers participated in the auction and purchased 385,850,165kgs of tea that were offered by the tea brokers.