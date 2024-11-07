Government advocates for 'Buy Kenya-Build Kenya' at construction expo

Some of the participants during the Big 5 Construct Expo at Sarit Centre. [Courtesy]

The government has reiterated its commitment to a multi-faceted approach aimed at accelerating the adoption of sustainable construction practices, driving innovation, and making green housing more accessible and affordable.

Speaking at the Big5 Construct Kenya exhibition in Nairobi, Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang emphasised that this approach would ensure industry regulators, including agencies such as the National Construction Authority (NCA), continually update existing building codes and regulations to incorporate sustainability and energy efficiency standards, while also enforcing compliance through certifications for green housing.

The PS noted that the exhibition offers a valuable platform for stakeholders to showcase products and innovations critical to the construction sector.

“This exhibition aligns with the government’s affordable housing agenda, which targets the construction of 200,000 housing units annually against a demand of 250,000 units. This deficit is what we are calling on private partners to help bridge,” he said.

Arumonyang also urged consumers to prioritize the ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’ initiative as a way to promote locally produced goods and strengthen the domestic market. He highlighted that the exhibition is a reflection of Kenya’s growing construction sector.

“This is why we are seeking partnerships to realize the affordable housing dream. We need developers, contractors, and financiers to deliver on this vision, and forums like this present tremendous opportunities,” he added.

The buildings and construction sector remains the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, responsible for 37 per cent of global emissions. The production and use of materials such as cement, steel, and aluminium contribute significantly to the carbon footprint.

To address this, the proposed Climate Change Green and Resilient Buildings Regulations 2023 aims to establish a green resilient building unit under the State Department for Public Works.

This unit will oversee the implementation of green building provisions in Kenya, including maintaining records of green buildings, managing certification and rating systems, and accrediting green building professionals. Once enacted, the regulations will help the country achieve its goal of zero carbon building emissions.

The exhibition attracted over 150 local and international exhibitors, including well-known brands like Stanley Black & Decker, Honda Power, and Liebherr, showcasing Kenya's importance as a key player in the global construction market.

With over 8,500 industry professionals in attendance, the event featured country pavilions from Germany, China, the UAE, and others, offering innovative solutions in construction technologies, sustainability, and smart building systems.