Germany's Bavaria State opens Nairobi office to foster trade ties

Trade Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs’ vice minister Tobias Gotthardt during the opening ceremony of Bavarian State government representative office in Nairobi at the German ambassador’s residence. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Bavarian State government has inaugurated a representative office in Nairobi, Kenya, with the goal of strengthening economic relations between Bavaria and Africa.

This office will concentrate on fostering business collaborations in key sectors such as agriculture, green technology, and innovation.

During the opening ceremony at the German ambassador’s residence on Tuesday, officials underscored Kenya’s strategic role as a gateway to East Africa’s markets.

Bavaria, recognised as the sixth-largest economy in the EU, views this initiative as essential for expanding its influence in emerging markets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Investments, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya hosted the delegation led by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs’ vice minister Tobias Gotthardt to discuss mobilising investments while prioritising skills development in Kenya.

The meeting focused on enhancing the technical training programmes necessary to equip Kenyan workers with skills demanded by foreign investors, particularly in high-demand sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and technology.

“We are looking at how to position both countries in terms of investment, with a strong focus on developing skilled workers to meet investor needs,” Mvurya said.

“Startups play a crucial role in technology and business mentorship, and there is significant potential for collaboration with German investors to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Gotthardt highlighted the potential for “win-win partnerships” amid the continent’s rapid growth.

He shared insights from meetings with young Kenyans eager to work in public services, reflecting the mutual benefits for both nations.

During the opening of the office, German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth noted the significance of the upcoming German Africa Business Summit, set for December 2-4, which will bring a large contingent from Germany, including representatives from the vice chancellor’s economic affairs division and private sector.

He expressed optimism regarding the initiatives, recognising Kenya as one of the first African countries to sign such agreements with Germany.

Since its operational launch in May, the Bavarian office has sought to build connections and explore investment opportunities, serving as a vital platform for Bavarian businesses to engage with local enterprises and government bodies.

The opening event attracted numerous stakeholders focused on sustainability, leading to positive feedback and new business connections.

The Bavarian office plans to collaborate with the German Chamber of Commerce in Kenya to provide vocational training programs that prepare a skilled workforce for incoming businesses.

Despite challenges like Kenya’s economic grey listing and national debt concerns, Bavarian officials remain optimistic about the opportunities within the region’s dynamic market.

The new office signifies a commitment to fostering trade, investment, and shared growth between Bavaria and Kenya, promising mutual benefits as both regions navigate the complexities of the global.