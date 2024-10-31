The Standard

October inflation drops to 2.7pc on decreased fuel, electricity costs

By Stephanie Wangari | 1d ago
Packets of sugar at a supermarket in Utawala, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The inflation rate for October 2024 dropped to 2.7 percent from 3.5 percent in September, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

In a statement to the media on Thursday, KNBS attributed this decline to reduced prices for fuel, water, and electricity.

"The Housing, Water, Gas, and Other Fuels Index fell by 0.3 percent between September and October 2024, primarily due to a decrease in kerosene and LPG prices by 4.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively," KNBS reported.

However, during the same period, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose, with notable increases in mangoes, carrots, and oranges, which went up by 9.9, 5.7, and 5.1 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, prices of sugar, sifted maize flour, and fortified maize flour declined by 2.3, 1.8, and 1.7 percent.

Electricity prices showed a slight increase, with 50 kWh and 200 kWh usage rates rising by 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

The Transport Index decreased by 0.3 percent, driven by reductions in petrol and diesel prices by 4.3 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

