Airbnb owners prioritise security as demand for accommodation surges

The growing demand for Airbnbs in Nakuru City as we approach festivities has seen owners rush to install all security requirements to safeguard the interests and safety of their clients

These facilities are in high demand from those holidaying in the western tourism circuit, including the Menengai Crater, Lake Nakuru National Park, Marian Shrine in Subukia, Naivasha’s tourism circuit that includes Mt Longonot, Hellsgate National Park and Maasai Mara Games Reserve, among others.

Most tourists staying in the region for long periods are also keen on hiring facilities that have good security. Mr Maurice Odipo who has been in the business for 13 years - operating Bustani Manor Airbnb Homes said the safety of his clients is paramount. As a result, he has installed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras to curb criminal activities. “We have as well introduced tough security measures with well-trusted guards to man these facilities all round the clock,” said Odipo whose facilities are spread across the upmarket Milimani Estate.

Odipo charges Sh7,000 per night. “That’s the standard rate for all clients who visit these facilities whether they come from within or without. But most of my clients come from different parts of the world who throng these facilities all the year around,” he said.

The stringent rules on Airbnbs that were introduced by the government due to criminal activities included the installation of CCTV security cameras with recorded footage that can be retrieved when necessary. It also involved an updated register of individuals and vehicles entering and exiting these facilities - supported by proper identification documents.

“We are equally strengthening all these measures with different experiences and we are open to new ideas,” said Odipo who also sells properties in consultation with De-Negotiators Agencies Ltd. “We collaborate in all these for the benefit of those who come to us within and without the country,” said De-Negotiators Agencies Ltd Managing Director Elly Ogutu.

The government’s tough stance was to ensure the safety of its occupants. In the past, most of these facilities operated without taking cognisance of most of these security requirements.

Poloman Galary Nyumbani Airbnb in Kiamunyi is fitted with CCTV cameras, offering good security to users. “Before we book in any customer, we are obliged to do a background check. Furthermore, identification documents are key to our admission,” director Ivan Kariuki.

Kariuki, who charges Sh25,000 per night.

He targets polo players from the region who use Manyatta Polo Club in Gilgil.

“As a Polo reporter, I decided to come up with this facility so that these (polo) players are effectively accommodated in a facility that befits them and their families,” he said.

Similar facilities have sprung up around Kariuki’. Resident Architect Zebeddy O’Wakwabi said some similar facilities have been developed not very far away from the city centre.