Two million smartphones assembled in Kenya, PS says

The Ministry of ICT has reported that more than two million smartphones have been assembled in Kenya.

ICT Principal Secretary John Tanui said the local assemblies are aimed at easing access to cheaper digital devices.

Tanui said Safaricom was among the biggest in the production of locally assembled digital devices.

The PS said other digital technology manufacturers will be encouraged to set up manufacturing plants in the country, to increase production and further lower prices of devices.

His remarks came in the wake of reports that the digital devices were still expensive for a majority of Kenyans.

“Safaricom and other technology companies have hitherto produced two million locally assembled smartphones,” Engineer Tanui said after the launch of Jitume Digital hubs at two Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVETs) in Uasin Gishu on Friday.

The Jitume Digital hubs were launched at Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI) and Kipkabus TVETs.

“We want to make it cheaper and convenient for everyone to walk into a shop and get smartphones and other digital devices,” the PS said.

The ministry was told how youth were earning handsomely from digital jobs including website designs, transcription and content creation among others, with government centres offering them working spaces and internet.

Youth who have already taken up online opportunities explained how they were making money through digital jobs among them foreign exchange trading.

Tanui said to support digital opportunities, the laying of 100km of fibre optic cables were ongoing as the government seeks to connect all wards to faster internet.

He said more than 250 digital centres had been established to help youth find and take up digital jobs.

“Digital centres established by NG-CDF will benefit from internet connection and are set to be equipped with devices, mainly computers. We visited one of the TVETs and one trainee is already turning his digital job into a business,” Tanui said.

He added: “In the digital space, young people are now registering their companies to develop websites, software and other services. Currently, we have more digital than physical products. There are several products in the creative world.”

He said engagement with platforms such as Facebook has enabled creatives to earn more money.

Ainabkoi MP Samuel Chepkong’a asked the Ministry of ICT to supply more computers to digital hubs to encourage more youth to venture into online opportunities.

“A number of Kenyan youth are already getting paid in dollars, and digital jobs should not be ignored,” he said.