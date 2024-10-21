Ministry launches plan to increase revenue from tourism levy

Worldlife and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano during the launch of the Tourism Training Revolving Fund. [Courtesy, X]

The Ministry of Tourism has launched a five-year plan to increase revenue collection from the Tourism Fund levy.

The Tourism Fund’s strategic plan for 2024-29 aims to overcome challenges faced by the tourism sector and harness the potential in the industry.

While unveiling the plan at an event that also doubled as the launch of the Tourism Training Revolving Fund (TTRF), Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said one of the core focus areas is the financing of tourism sector development.

“This is crucial. We must ensure that the funds mobilised are efficiently utilised, not only for the maintenance of our infrastructure but for the diversification of tourism products to meet the changing needs of both domestic and international tourists,” she said.

Felt by all

Pointing out that strategic partnerships will be vital in the quest for sustainable development, Miano said they will work closely with all stakeholders—from private investors to conservationists and local communities—in ensuring that all feel tourism benefits and that Kenya remains a top destination globally.

“We are committed to ensuring that the enabling environment is provided, one that supports tourism growth, and fosters the capacity building of personnel in the sector.

“With this new strategic plan, we have an opportunity to make tourism more inclusive, more resilient, and more impactful,” the CS said.

Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa said they had set an ambitious goal of training 18,000 workers and managers by 2029.

“One of the standout elements of this plan is its focus on increasing the Fund’s levy collection portfolio, from the already impressive Sh4.9 billion to a target of Sh8.05 billion over the next five years,” the PS said.