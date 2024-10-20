Tanzania beats Kenya in latest tourism awards

Tanzania has overtaken Kenya in scooping tourism awards at this year’s World Travel Awards (WTA) ceremony held in Diani, Kwale County.

According to the organisers, Tanzania claimed a double victory for Africa’s leading destination and tourism board.

Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park was adjudged Africa’s leading national park with Mount Kilimanjaro taking the title of Africa’s leading tourist attraction.

In the past Maasai Mara had been winning the awards.

Tanzania is reaping from the success of the Royal Tour and documentaries which have made it a popular long-haul destination. The Royal Tour, launched by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, provided exposure to Tanzania in the global tourism market, targeting to attract more visitors and investments in the neighbouring country.

The Royal Tour documentary programme, a production of American Peter Greenberg in Tanzania, was initiated by Willem Kuipers, founder of Kili Villa and travel editor Peter Greenberg with several television documentaries aired in key source markets.

Beach destination

Kenya’s first community conservancy, Angama Amboseli, a luxurious tented lodge was however named Africa’s new leading hotel.

For the eighth time, Diani Beach in Kwale County was recognised as Africa’s leading beach destination with the City of Nairobi becoming Africa’s business travel destination.

Other Kenyan winners included the Fairmont Mount Kenya Safaris which bagged Africa’s leading hotel with Somerset West View in Nairobi recognised as Africa’s leading serviced apartments.

‘’It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from every corner of Africa to celebrate with us in Kenya’s beautiful Diani beach,” stated WTA founder Graham Cooke.

Mr Andrew Cook, General Manager of Diamond Leisure Beach and Golf Resort said that hosting the WTA Africa was a landmark moment not only for the resort but for Kenya’s hospitality industry.

Kenya Airways won Africa’s leading airline in the aviation sector and Africa’s leading airline, business class.

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport was named Africa’s leading airport.