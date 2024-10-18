Kenya's real estate boom fails to ease housing crisis

Pangani housing project on course in this photo taken in 2021.

Kenya's booming real estate market, driven by major infrastructure projects, has failed to address a severe housing shortage, leaving over two million people in need of affordable homes.

Despite significant investment in projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and new roads, which have increased property values in previously underserved areas, the housing crisis persists.

Daniel Ojijo, founder and executive Chairman of the Kenya Homes Expo, explained that improved infrastructure is attracting investors but not solving the housing gap.

“Previously underserved areas are now attracting interest, with land and property values rising due to better infrastructure,” said Ojijo.

He added that the country's real estate growth has been marketed as a hub for investors, yet the housing shortage remains critical.

Ojijo emphasised the importance of real estate exhibitions in supporting trends and addressing the countyr’s housing crisis.

“These exhibitions will help address the shortage, with over two million Kenyans in need of affordable housing solutions,” he said.

He also announced plans for the 36th Kenya Homes Expo, scheduled for October 24 and 27 at KICC in Nairobi, focusing on smart technologies for sustainable housing.

He said the expo will highlight how smart technologies are being integrated into housing solutions, promoting ecological responsibility across East and Central Africa.