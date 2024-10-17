Nutrition and education in focus as Kenya marks World Food Day

President William Ruto (left), Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Women Representative Esther Passaris during the launch of Nairobi County School Feeding Programme , in Roysambu Primary School. [File, Standard]

As Kenya commemorated World Food Day on October 16, attention continues to focus on Africa’s dual crises of malnutrition and educational inequality.

With millions of children across the continent facing hunger, experts argue that expanding school feeding programmes could be a key solution to both of these issues.

A recent Africa Pulse report from the World Bank indicated that 90 per cent of 10-year-olds in Sub-Saharan Africa are unable to read simple text.

Climate change is exacerbating the crisis, with more than 45 million children in eastern and southern Africa at risk of malnutrition due to volatile agricultural conditions.

“If we are serious about investing in our continent, we urgently need to invest in the education of our children,” said Wawira Njiru, chief executive of non-profit organisation Food for Education.

“The only way to do that is to keep them in school and make sure they learn. The best way to do that is to feed them a daily hot, nutritious meal in school.”

School feeding programmes are proving to be one of the most effective tools to keep children in school but expanding the programmes remains a significant challenge.

Many African countries struggle with budget constraints, particularly in rural areas where the need for intervention is greatest.

While some governments have made efforts to establish national school feeding schemes, many of these rely heavily on international donors, making them vulnerable to shifts in global food prices and funding priorities.

A more sustainable model, experts suggest, would involve sourcing food locally from smallholder farmers.

By integrating local supply chains, school feeding programs could not only provide meals for children but also support local economies.

Food for Education uses this model and currently feeds over 450,000 children daily.

“Our model is replicable, and it’s working. But we can’t do it alone,” said Njiru.

“We need governments, businesses, and international partners to step up and help feed Africa’s future.”