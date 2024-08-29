From air to sea: Kenya makes new turn in its export plans

A ship full of cargo at Mombasa Port. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Climate change is becoming a global painful reality and nations are working hard and fast to combat it.

Transport and logistics are the two fronts where the climate battle is being fought. The use of air to carry cargo especially the perishable type is fast being abandoned as traders embrace sea freight.

New technological advancements that are ensuring ships no longer use fossil fuels and instead use wind sails to transport cargo are making the idea of sorely using ships a prudent one.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto said in an interview with Shipping and Logistics that Kenya too is taking this route since it is the most sustainable.

Ruto explained that the shift to sea from air freight was the most plausible in the quest to address climate change as people move away from the use of burning fossils such as oil and coal.

He noted that KPA is currently putting measures to make sure Mombasa Port is ready for the huge cargo expected when Kenya transits from air to sea fully.

Ruto said KPA has installed 1,557 refrigerators plug-in points in Mombasa Port, at the Inland Container Terminal Depot in Nairobi and Naivasha. These will be used by exporters to preserve perishable cargo in transit before being loaded into the ships.

He noted that modern vessels which do not use fossil fuels will have power point plugs to recharge at the port.

“We have invested in solar energy with 750 kWh being generated at the port,” said Ruto. “We have invested in environmental-friendly cargo handling equipment such as hybrid RTGs and eco-hoppers as well as gantry cranes.”

He said KPA has developed a remote refrigerator management system that allows real-time monitoring. “We have an electronic cargo tracking system that provides real-time tracking of containers,” said Ruto.

Ruto said to ensure there was quick turnaround time for trucks with perishable cargo, KPA has introduced a priority lane for trucks loaded with refrigerated containers with perishable cargo at the entry gate and scanning points.

He averred that this provides a green channel for all export trucks carrying horticulture products as the authority updates its standard operations procedures and services level agreements with key stakeholders.

He stressed this will ensure that perishable cargo entering the port leave within the shortest time. Ruto explained that KPA will explore better ways how to reduce the cost of shipping and make Mombasa Port reliable for shipping lines.

He said since there was efficiency in operation coupled with operational linkage at the yard and train, cargo could reach its destination within a very short time.

KPA is conducting studies to find out how to reduce sea freight charges as traders shift to sea freight. “A refrigerated container from Kenya to Europe costs $9,400 (Sh1.2 million). The same container from Chile, Mexico and Peru to Europe costs $5,000 (Sh647,500); South Africa pays $8,000 (Sh1 million),” said Ruto.

He explained that transit times for sea shipment range from a minimum of 24 to a maximum of 35 days with an average of 28 days.

He however said it is important to note that long transit times are supported by modern improved atmosphere controls within refrigerated containers.

Studies have shown that cargo transported by sea has demonstrated the same or better quality than that transported by air.

The MD said as the tide turns towards ports following the climate problem, KPA has developed a green port policy to be used in conducting its business to reduce environmental pollution.

He said some of the intervention measures KPA has taken in the fight against climate change include planting mangroves at the coast that act as carbon sinkers after studies showed that mangroves take in carbon emission twice compared to typical trees.

“We have planted trees such mangroves in the six coastal counties to act as carbon sinkers,” said Ruto.