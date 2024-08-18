The Standard

Elvis Sitati, man driving political change through digital innovation

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
 Uamuzi founder Elvis Sitati during his recent interview on Spece FM in Nairobi. [Screen grab]

Elvis Sitati stands at the forefront of a political transformation in the country.

With no tech background and an idea that seemed ahead of its time, Sitati has pioneered a new way for citizens to engage in governance through his app, Uamuzi.

The Uamuzi app, available on Play Store, is reshaping political engagement by providing a platform where Kenyan youth, women and persons with disabilities can participate in governance without attending physical meetings.

 “We created Uamuzi because we realised that digital spaces are where we can bring every idea to the decision-making table,” says  Sitati.

Uamuzi is free for young users, while political leaders pay an annual fee to access premium features.

The model ensures broad accessibility and supports the platform's sustainability.

Sitati’s initiative also includes a partnership with the European Business Institute of Luxembourg, offering 5,000 fully funded courses for young people and 100 courses for legislators.

 “Empowering youth is important, but leaders also need to be educated,” he explains.

Recognising the challenges faced by young leaders transitioning from campus to national politics, the Uamuzi Foundation aims to address barriers such as high campaign costs.

 “Many young people are deterred by the expense of running for office,” notes Sitati.

“We’re here to support them.”

The app is designed to keep political discussions focused on local issues by allowing users to comment only on posts from leaders in their registered constituencies, while still viewing and sharing content from other areas.

“This ensures that engagement is relevant while keeping users informed about broader political issues,” he adds.

Uamuzi Foundation’s work extends beyond digital engagement to advocate for social justice, including gender equality, disability inclusion and environmental conservation.

 Sitati notes the importance of nurturing a new generation of leaders.

“We need leaders who are driven by policy, not just popularity,” he says.

Through the platform, Sitati says, he hopes to drive a new era of political engagement, making it possible for more people to have a voice in shaping the country’s future.   

