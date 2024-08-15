Mastering the psychology of online selling

MarathonXP design director Lynnet Kamau. [Courtesy]

The other day, I stumbled upon a beautiful painting on Instagram from a local artist. I was so excited, already picturing how perfectly it would fit in my space. I was ready to buy it immediately and have it delivered to my door. But, plot twist! The post had no price listed.

Who else hates those DM for prices shops we start a support group? Like, why in this day and age do you not post prices for a ready product you are selling online???

So, like a detective on a mission, I looked at the artist’s bio for any location details but found nothing. My last resort: sliding into the artist’s DMs to ask for the price and delivery details.

The artist quickly replied with a fair price and asked for my contact information to arrange delivery. I happily provided my details and then left Instagram, eagerly awaiting further instructions. Here’s where things get interesting: I don’t have Instagram notifications enabled. So, if the artist messaged me, I wouldn’t see it unless I logged back in. No worries, though—he had my contact info, right?

Days passed with radio silence from the artist. During this time, my initial excitement fizzled out. My mind in perfect over-thinker fashion began a wild roller coaster of doubts. Did I really need the painting? Should I be spending this money? Would this spontaneous purchase come back to haunt me during my monthly budget review?

A week later, I logged back into Instagram and found a casual “Hey” from the artist. I asked if the painting was still available, secretly hoping it wasn’t. But no, the artist mentioned had reserved it for me. Now, I’m thinking, “Why didn’t he just reach out to me directly?” I reiterate my interest and reminded him to contact me via the details I provided before. He promised to reach out, and here I was, three weeks later, still waiting. Cue the dramatic sigh.

This experience got me thinking about how platforms like Amazon have hacked the psychology of buying. Here’s a fun dive into some behavioral psychology insights and how successful eCommerce platforms, including Instagram shops, leverage these principles to turn window shoppers into loyal customers.

Behavioral Psychology in eCommerce:

Instant Gratification

Insight: Humans love instant gratification. We want rewards and we want them now, not later.

Example: Amazon’s “Buy Now” button is a magic wand for impulse buyers. One click and the product is yours, no extra steps needed. It’s like the Jedi mind trick of eCommerce.

Scarcity and Urgency

Insight: Things become more desirable when they’re limited or in high demand. Add a ticking clock and watch people scramble.

Example: Flash sales and limited-time offers on sites like eBay and AliExpress. It's like Black Friday every day, where you’re convinced that you absolutely need that waffle maker right now or you’ll regret it forever.

Social Proof

Insight: People tend to follow the herd. If everyone else is doing it, it must be worth it.

Example: Instagram shops are great at showing off customer reviews and user-generated content. Seeing others rave about a product makes you feel like you’re missing out on something amazing.I am sure we are all familiar with FOMO right?...I am not talking to JOMO peeps right now.

Ease of Use

Insight: The simpler the process, the more likely you are to stick with it. Nobody enjoys jumping through hoops to make a purchase.

Example: Shopify stores guide you from browsing to buying with the elegance of a well-choreographed dance. It’s so smooth, you hardly notice you’re parting with your money.

The Takeaway

My Instagram art-buying situation is a classic example of how not to sell online. The seller missed out on a golden opportunity by not keeping the momentum going.

In contrast, successful eCommerce platforms understand that to keep customers hooked, you need to strike while the iron is hot and make the buying process as smooth as possible. I admit this works against our bank accounts' as impulse shoppers but power to the businesses right?

For small businesses and individual sellers, the lesson is clear: make it easy for your customers to buy from you, keep communication swift, and use psychological triggers like instant gratification, scarcity, social proof, and ease of use.

No DM for prices please in 2024, we beg at this point. By doing so, you can create a shopping experience that not only engages customers but also converts their interest into action.

Understanding these principles will help you not only capture customer interest but also turn that interest into sales. As eCommerce continues to evolve, using these insights will be crucial for staying ahead and ensuring your customers keep coming back for more—with no need for a detective’s investigation!

- The writer is design director, MarathonXP