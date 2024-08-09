UNESCO, Infix in partnership to offer hands-on AI experience to UoN students

Some of the University of Nairobi students during the CogLabs workshop. [Jael Musumba, Standard]

Technology brand Infix has entered into a partnership with Google and UNESCO to conduct CogLabs workshops aimed at helping UoN students get hands-on AI experience.

Themed ‘Get in Now’, the partnership aims to inspire today's youth with Artificial Intelligence and robotics education through the CogLabs initiative.

Infinix Kenya Brand Manager Michael Zeng said over 200 students participated in the workshop.

Mr Zeng said the project aims to equip Africa's next generation of thinkers and makers with accessible, hands-on experiences in robotics, machine learning, and AI education.

"It is a true honour for Infinix to collaborate with UNESCO and Google globally in promoting the CogLabs project. This project is designed to build capacity in crucial domains such as robotics, machine learning, and AI, with a focus on education equality, to transform knowledge into resilient ownership and foster sustainable development,” said Mr Zeng.

The CogLabs project is an innovative educational initiative that aims to make AI and robotics accessible and engaging for today's youth.

According to Zeng, the initiative aspires to ignite the creativity, imagination, and problem-solving abilities of young people across Africa.

"We firmly believe that every young mind possesses unlimited potential, and we believe that advanced technologies, such as AI, will open the doors to a brighter future for all," said Mr Zeng.

Joan Nadal, Master Trainer of UNESCO at STEM Education said through a step-by-step process, participants can design and build their own robots using 3D printed parts and a second-hand phone, train the robots to recognize images, sounds, and poses, and program them to respond and perform simple tasks.

Nadal said the CogLabs emphasizes sustainable design and provides code files, FAQs, and support to guide users.

"The CogLabs project is a shining example of how we can inspire and empower the next generation to embrace the transformative power of AI and robotics. By partnering with innovative companies like Infinix and Google, we are providing young learners with the tools and resources to design, build, and program their own robotic creations. This hands-on approach not only sparks their curiosity, but also equips them with the practical skills needed to thrive in the digital age,” she said.

Nadal said the CogLabs workshop, held at The University of Nairobi was a resounding success, drawing the attention of esteemed guests and showcasing the institution's commitment to fostering technological advancements.

This landmark event, she said witnessed the active participation of over 200 eager students, who were empowered to acquire new skills, put their knowledge into practice, and create impactful solutions for the future.

Nadal’s sentiments were echoed by Google’s Head of Developer Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa John Kimani who said during the workshop students engaged in captivating hands-on activities such as building their own robots by assembling 3D parts and repurposing used Infinix smartphones.

Mr Kimani said this innovative approach breathed new life into the devices, enabling the students to train the robots to recognise surrounding objects, such as arrows, and respond accordingly by moving left, right, or forward.

Through this process, Kimani said the participants gained valuable insights into the realms of coding, machine learning, and AI recognition processes.

"We are thrilled to preview the mobile application of the CogLabs initiative. Google's emphasis on promoting digital literacy and making learning accessible to all aligns perfectly with the CogLabs mission,” said Mr Kimani adding, “This mobile application will empower everyone to explore the world of machine learning and programming, without the need for a laptop, ensuring equal opportunities for all to create their own robotic wonders, wherever they may be.”

He said the CogLabs project stands as a testament to Infinix's unwavering commitment to empowering today's youth with cutting-edge technology and smart devices.