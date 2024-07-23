Retailers need to engage customers more on plastic pollution

Kenya, like many countries, faces a formidable challenge - plastic pollution.

Each year, over 966 thousand tonnes of plastic waste is generated in the country, according to the UNEP Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution Programme.

From that, a staggering 37 kilotons seep into our environment and oceans. This pollution harms wildlife, contaminates our ecosystems, and poses health risks to humans.

As a response to this, the government through the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) made a progressive move to enforce the ban on single-use carrier bags in the country in 2017.

Since then, Kenyan retailers have taken significant steps to eliminate single-use plastic bags from their stores. Previously, an estimated 100 million single-use plastic bags were used in Kenyan supermarkets every year, according to data by Nema.

As of 2021, Nema indicated that the ban on single-use plastic had achieved 95 per cent compliance, a clear demonstration of the commitment of the industry and government to foster sustainable practices. While the ban has encouraged retailers and companies to adopt more sustainable options, it is evident that plastic pollution continues to pose a challenge in the country.

The reusable and recyclable shopping bags are not being optimally reused and recycled. The low rate of recycling has derailed the benefits of the ban on single-use plastics.

It is estimated that only nine per cent of global plastic waste is being recycled, as highlighted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Global Plastics Outlook.

Locally, according to data from USAID’s “Unlocking the Plastics Value Chain” project, Kenya recycles only seven per cent of its plastic, leading to an estimated 92 per cent being mismanagement. In the retail industry, a key challenge to achieving a circular economy for plastic shopping bags lies in effectively encouraging customers to return old bags for recycling. Although many customers advocate for sustainability, only a few are recycling.

Involving the end users to be intentional in recycling is very pivotal in combatting plastic pollution. Concerted efforts by all relevant stakeholders must be made to empower everyone to not only adopt sustainable lifestyles but responsibly divert 100 per cent of plastic waste for recycling.

While customers play a pivotal role, retailers need to encourage that shift in behaviour by making more sustainable options accessible. For instance, Carrefour’s Free Replacement for Life shopping bags programme allows customers to have their old, worn-out reusable bags exchanged with new ones for free.

This initiative not only fosters environmental protection but also contributes to cost savings for customers.

As we celebrate Plastic Free July, it is our collective responsibility as retailers to create initiatives that encourage customers to shift their attitudes towards more sustainable shopping behaviour that reduces plastic consumption and propels a circular economy.

On their part, customers need to make planet-friendly choices that do not harm the environment by embracing the reuse and recycling of shopping bags and other plastics.