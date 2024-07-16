Brussels Airlines CEO: What our return means for Kenya-Belgium ties

Brussels Airlines Chief Executive Dorothea von Boxberg. [Courtesy, Standard]

Brussels Airlines, a member of the Lufthansa Group and Star Alliance, touched down at the Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at the beginning of June with 288 passengers onboard.

This marked the first time the airline landed in Kenya in nine years after suspending the Nairobi route from its schedule in 2015.

What does the return of the airline and the renewed interest in the country as a key destination for Lufthansa Group mean for both countries?

Financial Standard spoke with the airline’s Chief Executive Dorothea von Boxberg to get an inside view on the subject.

You termed the first flight as something special. How is that?

Yes, this was a very special flight. We were bid a nice farewell in Brussels and as expected, we got the friendly African hospitality here in Nairobi. There was a sense of jubilation from the passengers who now have a direct connection between Nairobi and Brussels. As an ambassador of its country, Brussels Airlines brings the world to Belgium and the best of Belgium to the world. Coming here was coming back home.

What is the current state of your business in Kenya?

Before Brussels, we were here with two brands, Lufthansa and Swiss. Swiss pulled out during the pandemic. Then we have Discover Airlines, the leisure airline of the Lufthansa Group serving a different market at the Coast for tourists.

That means there are more options for anyone coming here from European countries. You can come with one airline within the group and leave with another. We are offering flexibility.

What business segments are you targeting with the new service to Nairobi?

The move will enhance connectivity between Kenya and Belgium by boosting passenger transfers for the diverse Belgian travel sector. This includes charter services, business travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) specialists, online travel agencies, and retail travel agents. It will also open new opportunities in Nairobi by catering not only for the corporate segment but also the tourism market of which Kenya is a leader. We also have those in the diaspora wishing to visit their relatives in Kenya. These are the key pillars that will drive passenger numbers.

What does the new service compare with the group’s spread across Africa?

Due to its unique position, Kenya is the second largest market by frequency with five weekly flights by Lufthansa, six flights by Euro Wings into Kenya’s coast and now six flights into Nairobi by Air Brussels. The resumption of Air Brussels flights to Nairobi now brings the number of the airlines’ destinations in Sub-Saharan Africa to 18.

We have been investing in Africa for 100 years now. We have two trans-Atlantic flights and 18 to Africa. That shows the group’s commitment to Kenya and Africa in general. In addition. We are here for the long haul, literally.

Will that schedule be sustainable?

We had that discussion recently in Rwanda during the Africa CEO forum. In my discussion with the chief executive officer at Rwandair, we saw that Africa’s air traffic is set to double by 2035 and grow by five per cent per year. That is no small number and should be matched with the right capacity. Africa presents a new opportunity for this growth.

Away from the initial optimism, will the new frequency from Brussels make a good business case?

We have reasons to be very positive about the new flight to and out of Nairobi. There is high interest from people in our home market of Belgium to explore Kenya. As an example, all the initial flights to Nairobi are full. As you know, Nairobi is a vibrant city and the perfect gateway for an unforgettable trip to Kenya. When people think of a city in Africa, the first name that comes up is Nairobi. In addition, we are offering connections to Europe and beyond via Brussels and let Kenyans explore the world, either to study or grow their businesses.

What accounts for the huge losses in the aviation sector?

Running an airline is very cost-intensive. It is like a hotel room. Once night falls and the room is not occupied, that opportunity is lost whether you have a full hotel the following evening.

Likewise, once a plane leaves the ground with an empty seat, that is lost business. It is a perishable good that requires robust marketing.

Do you have any alliances with local airlines to connect regionally?

We do not have many code shares at present but that is something we can explore going forward.

Finally, what has your journey within the aviation sector been like?

I started my career at Star Alliance for two years before moving to Lufthansa for eight years and Lufthansa Cargo for another eight years. And now I am happy to be serving as the CEO for a year now.