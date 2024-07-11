What it takes to own and maintain a chopper in Kenya

Some of the choppers used by government officials when they toured the SGR bridge at Man-eaters, Tsavo. May 26, 2015. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]

Choppers, helicopters, or whatever you prefer to call them, are always an exciting phenomenon, despite one’s age.

A helicopter is a rotary-wing aircraft that uses rotating blades or rotors to achieve lift and thrust, allowing it to hover, take off, and land vertically making mobility easier than the normal airplane.

The rotors set it apart from the normal and common fixed-wing aircraft, which require a runway for takeoff and landing.

Helicopters can move in multiple directions; forward, backward, sideways, and can rotate on the spot. This is possible due to the ability to tilt the rotor blades in different directions.

The first practical helicopter was developed by Igor Sikorsky in 1939, known as the VS-300 and since then the aviation industry has witnessed an impressive upgrade of the choppers with more advanced abilities and safety features.

A KDF helicopter flies over Kagir in May 2020. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Presently, we have the Bell 206 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk - famed for participating during World War II, AH-64 Apache, CH-47 Chinook, and the common Eurocopter AS350 that have flooded the African market.

In contemporary military operations, helicopters are critical for rapid deployment, search and rescue missions, and close air support. The AH-64 Apache and the CH-47 Chinook are notable examples of advanced military helicopters in use today.

Beyond the battlefield, helicopters have found numerous applications in civilian life. The choppers are also essential for emergency medical services, providing rapid transport for critically ill patients.

Helicopter air ambulances can quickly reach accident sites and transfer patients to hospitals, saving countless lives each year.

The media industry also relies on helicopters for traffic reporting and aerial photography, offering unique perspectives on urban landscapes and events. Similarly, they are used in agriculture for crop dusting and monitoring large tracts of farmland.

Helicopters have come a long way since their inception, playing a vital role in military, civilian, and commercial sectors. While challenges remain, ongoing advancements promise to enhance their efficiency and reduce their environmental footprint.

As technology evolves, helicopters continue to be a critical asset in addressing the complex demands of modern society.

In Kenya, the ownership of helicopters is primarily concentrated among wealthy individuals, particularly politicians and business elites.

Recent statistics from aviation circles indicate that there are over 340 individuals in Kenya with a net worth exceeding Sh1 billion, many of whom own helicopters for both personal and business use.

In Kenya, there are over 300 registered helicopters with new registrations steadily increasing each year.

In 2021 alone, 47 new helicopters were registered, largely driven by political activities.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, President William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among some prominent helicopter owners in Kenya, although the numbers have increased with young politicians and businessmen also acquiring the floating machines.

Expenses

Owning and operating a helicopter in Kenya involves substantial initial purchase costs, maintenance expenses, and operational fees. Let's delve into the costs involved.

Purchase costs

The cost of acquiring a helicopter varies widely based on the model and specifications. For instance: A Eurocopter AS350B3e can cost around Sh321m ($2.5m) while a Bell 407 can range from $2.5 million to Sh385m ($3m).

Maintenance

For safety and reliability, regular maintenance of a helicopter is essential with annual costs ranging between $50,000 and $200,000 depending on the helicopter's usage and age.

Fuel

Experts in the aviation industry concur that choppers consume significant amounts of fuel.

Ibrahim Warsame, 45, is a private chopper pilot who has been flying various prominent people for over a decade.

"A well-serviced Eurocopter AS350B3e burns approximately 140 liters per hour, translating to around Sh90,000 per hour of flight. We have clients who transverse the counties and do approximately five hours a day," Warsame told our motoring crew.

Insurance

Considering the high risks of flying a helicopter, comprehensive insurance coverage is crucial and can dent one's pocket to a cost of between Sh6.4m and Sh12m per year.

"Not every other insurance company is ready and willing to insure a chopper, remember, the spare parts are not that cheap," he warned.

Hangar fees

Helicopters are not parked or stored anywhere. They need a secure hangar that protects them from harsh weather conditions and even human activities.

Various private companies provide hangar services and they charge a considerable amount per annum.

Pilot salaries

For safety reasons, flying a chopper involves hiring a qualified pilot who receives an annual salary ranging between Sh6m to Sh10m per year, however, some are hired for short-term contracts and are also paid handsomely.

Landing fees

Various buildings including hospitals in Kenya in major cities have helipads and charge landing fees, which vary but can add up over time.

The same services are offered at various airports and air trips across the counties.

Next time you see a chopper landing and or taking off, just remember it is a significant investment affordable only for wealthy individuals and business people who need to fly quickly either to cut a deal, rush somewhere urgently, or for merry-making.