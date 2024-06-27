The Standard

Radisson signs up more hotels in new Africa expansion strategy

By James Wanzala | 1h ago
Radisson Hotel at Upper Hill. [File, Standard]

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the addition of seven new hotels, increasing to over 1,200 hotel rooms in its African portfolio.

During the Africa Hospitality Investment Forum (AHIF) held in Namibia on June 25, the firm also announced the expansion into Tanzania later in the year.

With these additions, the Group’s footprint in Africa has grown to nearly 100 hotels in operation and development, putting it on track to reach the target of 150 hotels within the next five years.

Kenya already has three establishments in Nairobi - Radisson Blu Hotel Upper Hill, Radisson Blu and Residence in Arboretum and Park Inn by Radisson.

Tanzania has been identified as a key market in the Group’s proactive expansion strategy, making its debut in the country with two hotel signings.

This addition enhances the Group’s diverse African portfolio, spanning across 30 countries, further establishing it as the hotel company with the largest market presence in Africa.

In Nigeria, Radisson has a portfolio of 13 hotels in operation and under development, including five new hotels signed in 2023.

The new signing of the Radisson RED Hotel Abuja has further bolstered the Group’s presence in the city, bringing the total number of hotels under development in Abuja to four.

In Morocco, the Group has pursued the same efforts with a clear transformation plan, growing its presence from one hotel in 2020 to over nine hotels in operation and four in development today.

Group Vice President, Development, Africa and Turkey Ramsay Rankoussi said: “The seven new hotels align with our expansion strategy, demonstrating significant growth in key African markets such as Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Ethiopia as well as our highly anticipated debut in Tanzania.

Since 2022, the Group has opened 14 hotels, including the debut of the Radisson brand in Morocco and Tunis with Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle and Radisson Hotel Tunis City Center.

