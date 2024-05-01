Unlocking the creative power of out-of-home advertising

Out-of-home (OOH) advertising has continued to grow despite other forms of traditional advertising such as newspapers, radio, and television declining over the last several decades. Growth of television advertising has continued to rise steadily while that of radio remains static, with the newspaper posing a decline.

If you see an ad outside of your home (and it’s not on your mobile!), then you are most likely looking at some kind of OOH ad.

They come in the form of billboards, road signs, bus shelters, transit ads, airport ads, branded vehicles and even walking billboards or human signs.

Advances in technology have also made additional forms of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising popular. A combination of tech advances with the traditional benefits of real-world ads has made OOH a brilliant alternative to the world of online advertising that is fast eating into traditional advertising market share.

The reason for this is that online digital advertising can have limitations; for example, the rise of adblockers has meant that digital advertising’s viewability isn’t always perfect.

The sheer amount of information that consumers are faced with online, also makes digital advertising less popular.

OOH advertising, therefore, presents a remarkable opportunity for brands to connect with their target audience in a dynamic and impactful manner. But despite this, OOH still often finds itself overshadowed by other media channels in campaign planning.

It remains an unexplored terrain for many marketers and advertisers, perhaps due to a preconceived notion about its limited creative possibilities or a lack of understanding regarding the advantages that it can offer.

To win with OOH, one has to think outside the traditional advertising box to be able to captivate audiences and create memorable experiences. The creative power of OOH lies in crafting compelling narratives, leveraging the environment, and seamlessly integrating with the surroundings to create an immersive and unforgettable brand experience.

With a better understanding of the experience OOH delivers to the audience, marketers and advertisers can exploit the potential of the medium to increase end sales and boost brand growth and therefore business growth. OOH offers brands a better way to achieve efficiency, effectiveness, and creativity in driving brand visibility and engagement with consumers.

Since it reaches specific target audiences in specific locations, such as commuters, shoppers, and tourists, OOH can help brands to launch highly visual, impactful campaigns. It will help attract attention and deliver the message to the right people at the right time and in the right place.

OOH’s effectiveness lies in its ability to reach a large audience outside of their homes. Brands can highlight their products and services to a broader audience who may not be exposed to the brands’ traditional advertising channels; but even more, OOH advertising reinforces messaging on these traditional channels. It serves to build brand salience and the ease with which consumers will consider the brand at the point of purchase.

OOH advertising can also help to establish a brand association with specific locations, such as landmarks or popular tourist attractions. This can help to reinforce the brand message and create a lasting impression on consumers.

This medium creates room for brands to combine creative experiences with creative ideas and empathy, hence increasing the chances of a message being encoded in memory. Creativity will help create advertising experiences that are unique, surprising, entertaining, and worth talking about.

Harnessing OOH efficiency, effectiveness, and creative opportunities can provide brands with a competitive edge and contribute to their overall marketing success.

How then do we tactically create OOH advertising campaigns that deliver effective audience experiences and enhance behavior change?

Using distinct brand assets such as taglines, logos, colours, and product visual elements is an effective way of not only capturing attention but also establishing a connection with the audience, leading to improved behavior change.

Brand’s message

By using brand assets, such, OOH advertisements can create immediate recognition and strengthen brand identity. A well-crafted and impactful tagline can help communicate a brand’s message and call to action concisely and memorably.

Focusing on a single message is also more likely to capture attention and leave a lasting impression. Multiple messages stand the risk of diluting the core message and confusing the audience. This limits the chances of effectively delivering the message, especially in the fast-paced and visually stimulating OOH environment, where consumers have limited time to absorb information.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to embrace the full potential of OOH and incorporate it strategically into campaign planning. By doing so, brands can unlock a world of possibilities, achieving new heights in terms of reach, engagement, brand recognition, and ultimately, driving consumer behaviour.

At Ipsos, we understand the significance of this creative journey and are committed to supporting brands in optimising their OOH advertisements. With our flagship creative assessment tool, Creative|Spark, we provide insightful data and analysis to help brands unleash the true potential of their OOH campaigns.

In conclusion, investing in an impactful OOH campaign can be a smart financial decision for businesses looking for practical ways to increase their visibility and drive business growth. As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to embrace the full potential of OOH and incorporate it strategically into campaign planning. By doing so, brands can unlock a world of possibilities, achieving new heights in terms of reach, engagement, brand recognition, and ultimately, driving consumer behaviour.

Emmah Ngugi is the director, Audience Measurement while Kui Kariuki is the senior research manager at Ipsos in Kenya