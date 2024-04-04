The Standard

Engineers' boss wants peers to take lead in infrastructure development

By James Wanzala | 11m ago
New Institution of Engineers of Kenya President Shammah Kiteme. [James Wanzala, Standard]

New Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) President Shammah Kiteme wants fellow engineers to take the lead in infrastructure development in the country.

Kiteme won the recent polls after garnering 1,199 votes - 69 per cent of the total votes cast against his competitor Eng Grace Kagondu, who got 528 votes.

He seeks to power the lobby in matters of engineering. “This space seems to have been invaded by politicians and other people with no technical know-how. As such, I believe engineers will take the lead in all conversations around infrastructure,” said Kiteme during the interview with Real Estate.

He will be deputised by Harrison Kiplimo - the first vice president, and Christine Ogut - the second vice president. Eng Jacton Mwembe Achieng is the secretary while Jennifer Korir was elected treasurer and six ordinary members of the IEK Council.

Eng Kiteme, who will now head the lobby that brings together over 12,000 members including engineers, technologists and technicians, says he will implement capacity-building initiatives to equip engineers with the skills required for the future

Eng Kiteme, who is a registered consulting engineer with the Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) and a fellow of the IEK, has committed to pursuing pending bills that have caused many engineers to go without salaries because the State is not spending on infrastructure projects.

The new president has also committed to accelerate the transition from graduate to corporate members of IEK. He said this would deliver and operationalise a unified scheme of service for engineers to improve their welfare.

In the past, graduate engineers have complained of a lengthy process of transition to the corporate members level, denying them opportunities to take up big projects.

On advocacy, he said he would deliver an omnibus Bill in Parliament to amend various laws that will improve the practising space for engineers in Kenya.

On partnerships, the new IEK boss says he will forge lasting strategic partnerships and collaborations with players in the public and private sectors that will be beneficial to engineers. 

