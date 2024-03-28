The Standard

Parliamentary committee seeks to solve conflicts in logistics sector

By Elvis Ogina | 58m ago

Kenya Transporters Association Chairman Newton Wang'ou (center) flanked by members Sammy Muhanji (left) and George Ngugi before the National Assembly's Trade Committee on March 27, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives has embarked on a move aimed at solving a brewing conflict between multinationals and local investors in the transport and logistics sector.

Led by Chairperson James Gakuya, the committee has resolved to engage representatives of multinational companies operating in the country as it seeks to address concerns about unfair business practices by the multinational firms.

According to Kenya Transport Association Chairman Newton Wang'oo, the international firms operating in the country outsource logistics and warehousing services abroad, hindering the growth and competitiveness of local companies.

Wang'oo in his submission before the House Team proposed that 60 per cent of transport and logistics work in the country should be reserved for local enterprises.

In his response, Gakuya while stressing the importance of maintaining an open market, acknowledged the validity of KTA's concerns, emphasizing the necessity to safeguard local enterprises from unfair practices.

"There is every need to protect Kenyan business people in the logistics sector. However, we can't lock out multinationals from the sector," said Gakuya.

During the meeting, the Vice Chairperson of the committee Marianne Kitany (Aldai MP) urged the association's leadership to ensure integrity and professionalism within the industry.

The legislators noted that many Kenyans prefer dealing with multinational players in the logistics sector due to perceived issues with trust and reliability among local companies.

Related Topics

Transport and Logistics Kenya Transport Association Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry Transport and Logistics Woes
.

Latest Stories

Government has set aside 12,000 acres for affordable housing, Wahome
Government has set aside 12,000 acres for affordable housing, Wahome
Real Estate
By Edwin Nyarangi
25 mins ago
What's the story behind Easter eggs?
Living
By Esther Muchene
44 mins ago
State preparing new regulations to tackle waste disposal
Environment & Climate
By Peterson Githaiga
50 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's food security hopes facing storm amid fake fertiliser scam
By Brian Otieno and Emmanuel Kipchumba 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto's food security hopes facing storm amid fake fertiliser scam
Talks flop as doctors accuse state of shying away from negotiations
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Premium Talks flop as doctors accuse state of shying away from negotiations
Nairobi business community plans protest as over 700 containers held at port
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Nairobi business community plans protest as over 700 containers held at port
Affordable housing: Will State's data-backed action now pay off?
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Premium Affordable housing: Will State's data-backed action now pay off?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved