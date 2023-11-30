The Standard

Hotel group goes premium in rebrand as it eyes more customers

By Standard Reporter | 50m ago
PrideInn Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani with Tourism PS John Olultaa during the unveiling of its new brand identity. [Courtesy]

Hospitality group PrideInn Hotels, Resorts, and Camps has introduced a new brand identity.

The move has seen it close some of its budget units and open new premium ones. 

Group Managing Director Hasnain Noorani said the hotel chain is entering the premium segment in response to demand in the Kenyan market for home-grown quality hospitality services.

“Today, we are ushering in a new chapter of PrideInn with the unveiling of our new brand identity. The image that we are leaving behind no longer resonates with our target audience and the kind of services we now offer. Our new image seeks to modernise the brand and align it with current consumer preferences,” said Mr Noorani at the relaunch in Mombasa last weekend.

The rebranding signifies a strategic focus on four key areas - teams, customers, community, and partners.

As part of the strategy, Mr Noorani said PrideInn will continue to foster positive relationships with the various stakeholders it works with, including national and county governments, NGOs, and corporate clients.

“The company's new brand identity also underscores a commitment to community welfare through sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects,” he said.

“This includes recent initiatives such as the water borehole project launched in Isiolo County recently to serve more than 1,000 households. PrideInn intends to replicate the projects in other counties that struggle with water scarcity. The company also plans to launch more CSR projects in other fields.”

Noorani emphasized that the rebranding of PrideInn sets the stage for further expansion of the hospitality group. Between 2020 and this year, the company has added three new units. It also refurbished some of its existing properties to meet international luxury standards.

Its new additions include PrideInn Azure, which opened doors in 2020, and PrideInn Mara Camp and PrideInn Plaza Hotel that both opened in 2022.

The hotel chain also refurbished PrideInn Diani and PrideInn Westlands Luxury Boutique Hotel in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

It also plans to diversify its product offerings to explore emerging tourism segments such as sports, wedding, and food tourism.

 

