How enzymes can make detergents more affordable

Economic uncertainty, job losses, and salary cuts are pushing more families into the lower end of the hourglass as they trim expenditure. As this happens, many consumers are trading down in a bid to save money, making innovation imperative for brands to make their products more

attractive.

Take the case of laundry detergents as a product in the price-sensitive category. Twice in the past year, prices of detergents have gone up by at least 20 per cent. Customers are therefore exploring choices and do not wish to trade off quality and safety. Faced with this scenario, consumers are likely to switch to lower-priced brands or lower-value packs during times of economic hardship.

In times of such economic uncertainty, manufacturers must keep investing in innovation to strengthen their brand value and stay relevant -- for example, by using enzymes to produce laundry products that offer better performance and require less water and energy to use. Enzymes act faster and are more effective in stain removal.

The beauty of enzymes is that they can be included at the same or even lower formulation cost by balancing the formula, making their benefits accessible to lower-income households.

Enzymes are basically biological molecules that exist in the form of proteins and act as catalysts for metabolic and biochemical reactions. Single-celled organisms like fungi and bacteria, also known as microbes, are proven natural enzyme

factories.

When applied in detergents, microbial enzymes remove stains within a shorter time and at reduced temperatures. Since enzymes are designed by nature to be specific, they also significantly improve performance on stubborn stains and break down organic substances that cause bad odours. An example is phosphodiesterase which targets and removes invisible body grime produced by dead skin cells and sweat, eliminating the smell and discolouration of the fabric.

Other enzymes are lipases that tackle grease stains caused by cooking oil, butter, and fast foods. Proteases erase protein stains from meat, grass, milk, and blood. All these natural enzymes act effectively in low temperatures and help users maintain the fabric colour and texture while saving energy, water, and time, and of course, less detergent.

By innovatively using enzymes, manufacturers can produce laundry and cleaning products that are cost-effective, and offer better performance with reduced environmental impact. Microbial enzymes are also renewable and biodegradable thus no need for harsh chemicals. They are non-toxic and therefore safer for manufacturers, consumers, and the environment.

Therefore, downtrading does not necessarily mean having to use lower-quality detergent products. The use of enzymes ensures consumers get the same value at a lower price point. For manufacturers, this translates into a stable market even as households scale down spending on cleaning products.

Ms Karani is General Manager of Novozymes Kenya