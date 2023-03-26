The Standard

Give Kenyans the best chance to reap full benefits of NSSF Act

By Simon Wafubwa | 21m ago

Kenya’s retirement planning landscape has for a long time faced numerous challenges including low penetration, low savings rate, and governance issues among others which have necessitated changes over time.

Data shows that the country’s pension penetration remains below 25 per cent and the informal sector is largely excluded.

Additionally, our savings rate is one of the lowest in the East African Region at 17 per cent and the income replacement ratio upon retirement is below 40 per cent compared to the recommended 75 per cent.

With this, old age poverty in the country is imminent - a concern that has called for interventions both in the private and public sectors. It is with this background that we have now seen the NSSF Act 2013 implemented.   

Some of the notable changes in the new NSSF Act include its structure, funding rates, and the channels of contribution that the working populations can utilise to save for retirement.

Now, the contribution rate has been increased to up to 6 per cent of an employee’s salary which is to be matched by the employer.

In addition, the newly enforced act will have a provident and pension scheme. The contributions are divided into tiers and employers have the option to opt out of Tier II contributions subject to approval by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

The move to increase savings contributions is welcome and much needed to ensure financial security in old age.

The Act has provided for an opt-out option for any occupational retirement benefits scheme including an umbrella retirement benefits scheme or an individual retirement benefits scheme that has been approved and registered by the RBA for purposes of receiving Tier II Contributions. This will give members more flexibility to take control of their savings.

This is a welcome provision in the act for contributors who may want to opt out of the NSSF Tier II for various reasons such as the search for lower administration expenses and higher annual returns where private schemes have been able to deliver over 10 per cent, often double the returns of the NSSF.

Additionally, there is more transparency in the management of private schemes because members elect trustees and hold them accountable, can access their account statements with technology, and enjoy quick processing of claims supervised by the regulator.

However, to opt out the employer has to make a written request to the Authority at least 60 days before opting to contract out.  This in my view is bound to make the opting out process unnecessarily complicated, which may hinder many workers from immediately enjoying the benefits meant by the act.

The overall goal is to increase pension coverage, raise the income replacement ratio and secure the future of retirees financially. Although the NSSF Act will play a part in the journey towards this objective, involving the private sector will make the road smoother.

The writer is the Enwealth Financial Services chief executive.  

Related Topics

NSSF NSSF Act NSSF Benefits NSSF Claims
.

Latest Stories

Adverse effects of climate change likely to cripple healthcare system
Adverse effects of climate change likely to cripple healthcare system
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
21 mins ago
Time to adopt strict vigilance on mobile security threats
Opinion
By Leonard Wakoli
21 mins ago
Why solving the 'man problem' is key to achieving societal progress
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
By Jasmine Murani 21 mins ago
Premium Why electricity keeps getting more expensive
How handshakes became part of Kenya's political history, will Ruto follow suit?
By Caleb Atemi 21 mins ago
Premium How handshakes became part of Kenya's political history, will Ruto follow suit?
Facebook moderators narrate of horror tales behind Meta's walls
By Kamau Muthoni 21 mins ago
Premium Facebook moderators narrate of horror tales behind Meta's walls
State's fuel import deal rattles industry, but no cheap fuel yet
By Macharia Kamau 21 mins ago
Premium State's fuel import deal rattles industry, but no cheap fuel yet
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • 2014 Mitsubishi Galant Fortis
  • Mileage : 67000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 1,540,000
2015 Nissan Vannette
  • 2015 Nissan Vannette
  • Mileage : 127000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,280,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • 3 3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • House Type:3 Bedroom Bungalows for sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Project Officer- Sanitation and Hygiene
  • Employer: World Vision Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Recruitment and Selection Officer - Temporary Position
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Customer Experience Researcher and Designer
  • Employer: Amitruck
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Radio Broadcast Assistant
  • Employer: Family Media
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Get unlimited access to The Standard website!