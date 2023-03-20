The Standard

Teaching youth drones tech for food security

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 1h ago
Some of the participants who took part in the live drone-flying demonstration and interaction with drone experts at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology ground in Nairobi. March 19, 2023. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

As a way of boosting food security in Kenya, new innovations have been established where drones are used in agri-business in mapping, surveying and even spraying pesticides on crops.

The new innovation is aimed at fostering innovation and developing entrepreneurial skills among youths through technology. Over the weekend, youths participated in the Kenyan Drone Business Competition (KDBC). The 10 finalists engaged in a live-drone-flying demonstration and interacted with international industry experts and drone pilots at Drone Space Training Airfield, Sigoni.

KDBC is a training programme that aims at fostering innovation and developing the entrepreneurial abilities of young technology entrepreneurs in Kenya.

It also focuses on building capacity and providing a platform for accessing STEM resources instrumental to the outgrowth of agricultural inputs in the economy.

The KDBC is organized in partnership with The Global Air Drone Academy (GADA), Dronector Academy, KCAA, Skydio, Drone Deploy and Kenya Flying Labs, with funding from the US Embassy in Nairobi.

Agri-technology

Bridget Koenig, Public Diplomacy Officer at the United States Embassy, says that the Embassy is very focused on food security and its main aim of funding for the competition is to ensure it connects and collaborates with experts who have zeal in solving many problems facing farming through agri-technology.

She noted that food security is a huge challenge and the technology will get them skills to come out with solutions to address food security.

Three top winners received drones, with the first winner scooping Sh2.5 Million. This collaboration will help solve some of the bigger problems touching on food security and can be solved via technology. It also shows that the collaboration is giving agriculture a lot of attention.

Dronector Academy will also offer free training to the best finalist. Eno Umoh, CEO & Co-founder of Global Air Drone Academy (GADA), called on farmers to embrace technology terming them easier in mapping and surveying farms. “The youths are being equipped with tangible skills to help them in agri-technology. The group is also focused on becoming part of a larger team that will be trained in drone technology,” he noted.

Lynette Shalwa, UAS Officer, KCAA said it was important to license drones which are helping youths share opportunities in technology.

Kevin Githinji, CEO Dronector Academy took the participants through various uses of drones in agriculture in increasing efficiency and taking data that gives precise information to the farmers.

 “There is a lot of application areas for drones that easy solutions to farmers,” Githinji says.  

Related Topics

Drones KCAA Farming Food Security
.

Latest Stories

Science agency fetes 47 grassroots women
Science agency fetes 47 grassroots women
Health & Science
By Jayne Rose Gacheri
18 mins ago
Premium Ole Lenku sheds tears as he tells of his tough journey to the top
NEWS
By Peterson Githaiga
28 mins ago
Study reveals increase in number of women attending mental health talks
Mental Health
By Olivia Odhiambo
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
By Ndung'u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Premium Why DP Gachagua has snubbed the 'Hustler's Mansion'
Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
Premium Turning defeat in elections into political cause: Raila's journey
William Ruto: Azimio grand march not intimidating
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Premium William Ruto: Azimio grand march not intimidating
Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Why Monday's protests have rattled government, businesses
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2016 Toyota Harrier
  • 2016 Toyota Harrier
  • Mileage : 94000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 4,050,000
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
  • 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander
  • Mileage : 47000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 3,400,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • 3 Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house to Lintel Level on Exit 14, Kiambu Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000
CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • 3 CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • House Type:CASCADIA APARTMENTS
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 9,200,000
Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • 3 Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • House Type:Incomplete house on a 40x80 on Kenyatta Road, Off Thika Road
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Customer Service Agent
  • Employer: Kenya Airways
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Dice Clinical Officer
  • Employer: The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kisumu
  • Data Officer – DREAMS
  • Employer: The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Migori
  • Director of Human Resource
  • Employer: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved
The Standard
Make this Easter memorable with our KES999 annual offer!