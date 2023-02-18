Trade CS Moses Kuria gazettes three new Export Processing Zones

Business
 By Betty Njeru | Feb 18, 2023

Trade and Industry CS Moses Kuria. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Trade, Investments, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has gazetted three pieces of land in Kwale, Mombasa, and Machakos counties respectively as Export Processing Zones (EPZ).

In a gazette notice dated February 17, 2023, Kuria said the areas within Bonje in Kwale County, Bombululu in Mombasa, and Mavoko in Machakos County are export processing zones.

“I declare all that space on the building known as Fairdeal Plaza on land title number C.R. 37448/1, measuring approximately twenty-five thousand seven hundred and forty-eight square feet, situated within Bombolulu Area, Mombasa County as an Export Processing Zone,” Kuria noted.

An EPZ is a customs area where one is allowed to import plant, machinery, equipment, and material for the manufacture of export goods under security, without payment of duty.

In Kenya, there are seven gazetted free trade zones within Athi River, Nairobi, Mombasa, Malindi, Kilifi, and Kerio Valley, managed by the Export Processing Zones Authority.

In the 2020/21 Financial Year, the value of exports from EPZs hit Sh85.41 billion.

.

Trade CS Kuria gazettes three new Export Processing Zones
.

.

