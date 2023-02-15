EACC given powers to demand salary refund

Business
 By Paul Ogemba | Feb 15, 2023
Integrity Centre building that houses the EACC headquarters. [File, Standard]

The anti-graft commission has been given the power to surcharge any senior state officer who overpays their staff.

Justice Esther Maina ruled that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has the power to demand a refund from the state officers if it is established that they irregularly hiked the salaries of employees under their management.

“The commission has the mandate to enforce the payment for compensation from an individual who misuses public funds. Such a person is liable for any loss the public incurs and must be made to pay whether still in office or not,” ruled Maina.

Justice Maina made the decision in a case that had been filed by Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) chief executive officer Charles Ringera challenging a move by EACC to surcharge him Sh491,852.

The commission had written a demand to Ringera in September 2021 to refund the money on account that he had irregularly and single-handedly reviewed the salary to one of the staff from Sh218,719 to Sh253,923 per month.

EACC said as a result of the review, the public lost Sh491,852 as the total over payment to the staff between 2019 and November 2020.

Ringera told the court the decision to surcharge him was unconstitutional and illegal since CEOs of state corporations have the power to review the salaries of their staff in accordance with the job description and performance.

According to Ringera, EACC discriminated against him by demanding that he repays the money while leaving out the person who benefited from the increased salaries.

He also said the commission lacked jurisdiction to determine and question salaries for state officers since all state corporations are semi-autonomous and have the power to determine the salary of their staff.

But Justice Maina dismissed his claims, saying the EACC has the power to enforce provisions on leadership and integrity to ensure state officers entrusted with public funds use them in a prudent manner.

“EACC was within the law which gives it authority to institute and conduct proceedings for purposes of the recovery of public property or confiscate proceeds of corruption. They did nothing wrong in demanding a refund of the overpaid salaries,” Maina said.

She added that the Leadership and Integrity Act mandates the commission to oversee and enforce good leadership among state officers, including prudent use of public funds, and that Ringera’s arguments that the commission acted maliciously does not hold water.

Justice Maina also dismissed claims by Ringera that he was discriminated when the commission singled him out, ruling that he was the boss at HELB and made the sole decision to increase the employee’s salary.

Related Topics
Previous article
Blow for William Ruto's tax plan as KRA misses target by Sh43.2 billion
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 12 hours ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
By Brian Ngugi 13 hours ago
Business
Premium Comesa watchdog probes Jumia over consumer breaches
By XN Iraki 20 hours ago
Enterprise
How businesses can cash in on consumption trends
.

Latest Stories

EACC given powers to demand salary refund
Business
By Paul Ogemba
20 minutes ago
Premium How this restaurant is making a tidy sum from dance
Enterprise
By Gardy Chacha
4 hours ago
Premium Uhuru team risks probe by MPs over controversial unga subsidy
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hours ago
David Ndii: Government borrows Sh25 billion every Thursday
Business
By David Njaaga
8 hours ago
605 low-cost houses to be ready this year
Real Estate
By Kennedy Gachuhi
8 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Premium Uhuru team risks probe by MPs over controversial unga subsidy
By David Njaaga 8 hours ago
Business
David Ndii: Government borrows Sh25 billion every Thursday
By Kamau Muthoni 9 hours ago
Business
Former Chase Bank director sues CMA over Sh2.5 million fine
By Brian Ngugi 12 hours ago
Business
Premium An ageing Mark X for Sh1m: Weak shilling turns local used vehicle market upside down
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.