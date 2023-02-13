Kenya seeks pact with Indonesia to boost ports

Shipping & Logistics
 By Philip Mwakio | Feb 13, 2023
Kenya Ports Authority Acting Managing Director, Ambassador John Mwangemi (left) welcomes Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan at the KPA Headquarters in Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya and Indonesia State port operators have agreed to promote trade between the two nations.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) acting Managing Director John Mwangemi said the pact with Indonesia's State-owned port operator, Pelindo, was part of the two countries' efforts to boost trade.

“This is a great opportunity for us to discuss and see how we can work together because we are very much aware of the importance of Indonesia as an industrial and export economy in the Asian grid,” he said.

Mr Mwangemi termed cooperation with the Indonesian port operator as a great opportunity to tap into the lucrative Far East.

He told the delegation that was accompanied by Indonesia’s Ambassador to Kenya Dr Mohamad Saripudin that the partnerships will help KPA to upscale its activities at the Port of Lamu. Pelindo President Director Arif Suhartono said Indonesia’s key port and terminal operator wants to establish close bilateral ties with KPA

Pelindo provides port and harbour services in ten Indonesian provinces. The value of Indonesia’s exports to Kenya grew from $2.6 billion (Sh325 billion) to $3.8 billion (Sh475 billion) between 2019 and 2020, while the value of Kenya’s exports to Indonesia rose from $25.2 million (Sh315 million) to $26.7 million (Sh334 million).

Kenya seeks pact with Indonesia to boost ports
