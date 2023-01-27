DP Gachagua fails to unlock stalemate over counties funds

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Jan 27, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi gachagua ,Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Embu Governor  Cecily Mbarire  after the 19th ordinary session of the intergovernmental budget and economic council (IBEC). [David Gichuru,Standard]

The Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (Ibec) meeting chaired by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to resolve the dispute over allocation of funds to counties. 

While pending bills and how to up own source revenue were the agenda of the day, the main bone of contention was equitable revenue share where governors are demanding Sh425 billion.

The Budget Policy Statement released by the National Treasury had allocated counties Sh380 billion, an increase of Sh10 billion compared to the last financial year. 

However, governors, through Council of Governors Finance and Economic Affairs committee Chair Fernandes Barasa protested the allocation last week. 

Addressing the 19 ordinary session of Ibec, at the Kenya School of Government, Nairobi, yesterday, Gachagua said they had a long discussion on the matter but while governors are demanding Sh425 billion, Commission on Revenue Allocation is willing to adjust this to Sh407 billion.  “We have not been able to reach a decision but I want to confirm all participants are alive to the current economic situation,” he said. 

Gachagua said there is a committee that will settle the issue in a week’s time.

Governors are expected to have a two-day retreat with President William Ruto next month where the matter is expected to come up. 

“Most issues that can it be sorted here in a formal meeting will be handled there,” the DP said, expressing hope that an informal setting between Ruto and the governors will bear fruit. 

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o who presented the agenda of the day listed delay in disbursement from National Treasury and approval of supplementary budget as some of the reasons pending bills are accumulating in the counties. 

Diversion of funds to other activities, inadequate supporting documents and under performance in own source revenue were also blamed.

Dr Nyakang’o noted that political interference and refusal by governors to pay the bills are the major reasons. 

“The main reason is refusal by governors to honour pending bills for goods and services procured by their successors,” she said. 

The Controller of Budget said governors are prioritising settlement of self declared pending bills while staggering in payments of those listed in the Auditor General’s report. 

As at December 2022, counties owed Sh158.7 billion in pending bills.

One of the challenges in settling these debts is the ballooning of ineligible pending bills, she said. 

Of the counties with high eligible pending bills, Nairobi leads with Sh9.6 billion followed by Kiambu Sh3.3 billion, Mombasa Sh2.3 billion Kajiado Sh969 million and Meru Sh925 million. 

Nairobi also leads when it comes to ineligible pending bills with Sh75 billion, Garissa Sh4.4 billion, Wajir Sh4.2 billion, Kwale Sh2.7 billion and Murang’a Sh1.6 billion. 

Related Topics
Previous article
Lawyer Adil Arshed elected Safaricom chairman
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 5 hours ago
Business
EABL half-year profit drops to Sh8.7b as struggling Kenyans drink less
By Mate Tongola 10 hours ago
Motoring
Subaru Levorg: Want to buy it? Read this
By Brian Ngugi 17 hours ago
Business
Premium Big Brother watching: KRA to station officers in big factories
.

Latest Stories

State to roll out 10,000 water projects to ease shortage
Business
By Frankline Sunday
24 minutes ago
Retailers and city landlords in the crosshairs of data watchdog
Business
By Brian Ngugi
24 minutes ago
Unions, FKE reject radical pro-workers Bill
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
24 minutes ago
DP Gachagua fails to unlock stalemate over counties funds
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
24 minutes ago
Premium What you should do to remain relevant and even stand out in job market
Opinion
By Lynette Otwori
24 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Frankline Sunday 24 minutes ago
Business
State to roll out 10,000 water projects to ease shortage
By Brian Ngugi 24 minutes ago
Business
Retailers and city landlords in the crosshairs of data watchdog
By Nathan Ochunge 24 minutes ago
Business
Unions, FKE reject radical pro-workers Bill
By Standard Reporter 3 hours ago
Business
Lawyer Adil Arshed elected Safaricom chairman
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.