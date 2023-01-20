State to boost SMEs as key pathway to economic recovery

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Jan 20, 2023
President William Ruto. [Kelly Ayodi, Standard]

The government will provide resources annually to enable small business access credit.

The first Budget Policy Statement (BPS) under President William Ruto also touts the Hustler Fund as one of the working initiatives by the government aimed at uplifting small business owners.

It describes the fund as an intervention that aims to correct market failures that have hindered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from accessing affordable credit.

Nevertheless, the administration plans to use the available vehicles in the market to improve credit access to small businesses.

This is according to the published Draft 2023 Budget Policy Statement prepared by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

The document emphasises the government’s commitment towards making available affordable credit to Kenyans.

“Towards this end, the government will commit resources every year to provide MSMEs with access to funds towards Saccos, venture capital, equity funds and long-term debt for start-up and growth-oriented SMEs,” reads the statement.

MSMEs, alongside agriculture, housing and settlement, healthcare, digital superhighway and creative industry are the five sectors identified by the Kenya Kwanza administration as the pathways towards economic recovery and inclusive growth.

These are the areas the government seeks to increase investments in.

The policy statement does acknowledge the challenging times the country’s economy is in in relation to the rest of the world, citing skewed access to finance for business and development as an addition to the global shocks the nation has to deal with.

Even so, it is the expectation of the Kenya Kwanza administration that access to credit for MSMEs will stimulate growth.

The statement notes that MSMEs contribute significantly to the economy by employing 85 per cent of non-farm jobs.

“However, high interest rates crowd out the private sector and the MSMEs,” the statement reads.

One of the initiatives that the government is banking on is the introduction of Hustler Fund as an intervention to provide credit to those at the bottom of the pyramid.

“This programme aims to lift those at the bottom of the pyramid through structured products in personal finance that includes savings, credit, insurance and investment,” the BPS says.

“Other interventions by the government will include ending criminalisation of work of enterprises such as hawkers by enacting a right to work law, making trading licences affordable and provide a trading location entity to every citizen or MSME who applies,” the statement adds.

This, the government hopes, will create a favourable business and enterprise environment, decriminalise livelihood and support people in the informal sector to organise them into a stable, viable and creditworthy business entities.

County governments have also been roped in and in partnership with the national government will create frameworks that provide secure trading places in cities and towns.

“To enhance MSMEs infrastructure and capacity building, the government will establish MSME business development centre in every ward,” the BPS says.

Related Topics
Previous article
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
Next article
Bank dollar market rate hits record Sh134 on high demand
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri Jan. 20, 2023
Business
ADC breaks ground for expansive facility
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Bank dollar market rate hits record Sh134 on high demand
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Premium Why State wants to spy on your mobile money transactions
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Money printer De la Rue suspends operations in Nairobi
Business
By Brian Ngugi
4 hours ago
Tea reforms need political goodwill to benefit farmers
Opinion
By Wilson Muthaura
14 hours ago
Germany to fund Kenya's agricultural sector transformation
Business
By James Wanzala
14 hours ago
Premium Why starting a business in the village might be key to riches
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
Jan. 20, 2023
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
Business
By Macharia Kamau
Jan. 20, 2023
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 4 hours ago
Business
Premium Money printer De la Rue suspends operations in Nairobi
By James Wanzala 14 hours ago
Business
Germany to fund Kenya's agricultural sector transformation
By Macharia Kamau Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
By Peter Theuri Jan. 20, 2023
Business
ADC breaks ground for expansive facility
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.