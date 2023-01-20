Ruto unveils Sh2.8bn housing unit project

Business
 By Fidelis Kabunyi | Jan 20, 2023

President William Ruto lays a foundation stone to launch the Ruiru affordable housing project Kings Boma Estate in Ruiru. [PPS]

President William Ruto yesterday broke the ground for a Sh2.8 billion affordable housing project in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Ruto said that under the multi-billion shilling project, some 1,050 houses ranging from studio apartments to two and three-bedroom apartments will be constructed, each with a starting price of Sh1.5 million.

The president said the investment is timely and aligns with Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda of making affordable housing accessible. “The government has over 4,000 acres of land that it intends to put up affordable housing that can accommodate 600,000 housing units,” said Ruto.

The President noted that the target was to erect some 50,000 units in the populous Kiambu county and over 200,000 units across the country every year.

Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Zakariah Njeru, said the ministry will source adequate land to support the plan.

“We will create a one-stop shop for fast-tracking all the necessary approvals to ensure expeditious programme implementation,” said Njeru.

Land for the project belongs to the government and the project will be spearheaded by Kings Developers.

The land, measuring approximately 2.47 hectares, is located near the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College along Ruiru - Kiambu road.

Ruto was accompanied by Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Kingara and his Gatundu North counterpart Elijah Njoroge.

The President affirmed that his government will revive all stalled projects in the country.

His sentiments were echoed by his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who earlier attributed the current debt crisis to massive looting by the former regime.

Gachagua announced that the government is sourcing some Sh900 billion to pay contractors to finish the projects.

The DP noted that the Kenya Kwanza plan is anchored on a social contract with the people of Kenya and warned Azimio leaders from giving Ruto unsolicited advice.

“Azimio is not sleeping thinking how to advise the president on where to go to church or launch development projects. Don’t try to set the agenda of Ruto,” he said.

