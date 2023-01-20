Ruto unveils Sh2.8bn housing unit project

President William Ruto yesterday broke the ground for a Sh2.8 billion affordable housing project in Ruiru, Kiambu County.
Ruto said that under the multi-billion shilling project, some 1,050 houses ranging from studio apartments to two and three-bedroom apartments will be constructed, each with a starting price of Sh1.5 million.
The president said the investment is timely and aligns with Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda of making affordable housing accessible. “The government has over 4,000 acres of land that it intends to put up affordable housing that can accommodate 600,000 housing units,” said Ruto.
The President noted that the target was to erect some 50,000 units in the populous Kiambu county and over 200,000 units across the country every year.