Shippers, traders say changes at Mombasa Port are welcome

Shipping & Logistics
 By Patrick Beja | Jan 19, 2023

A view of modern cranes at the Mombasa Ports. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Shipping lines, traders dealing in import and export of goods and other players in the shipping industry have expressed optimism in the new changes mooted by the government at the port. 

The industry players hope that the changes will improve services at the port.

They particularly noted that the appointment of a substantive CEO at Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) after more than three years was most welcome as the new holder will be able to fully take charge.

They said the appointment of former Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari as Chairman of the KPA board was welcome because he was a professional in the freight logistics sector and hence understands port operations.

Mr Tayari replaces General (rtd) Joseph Kibwana who had served two full terms of three years each at the port.

The recruitment of the new managing director is in progress after the process of applying ended last week and vetting started last Monday.

Kenya Ship Agents Association (KSAA) CEO Juma Tellah said shipping lines are interested in performance.

“We want good performance at the port. Whoever takes over must be a performer,” he said. 

Roy Mwanthi, national chairman of the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa), observed that Tayari was conversant with port operations having trained as a clearing and forwarding agent at Bandari College and practiced for many years.

“We also expect government to appoint the next KPA managing director from the private sector especially shipping or clearing and transport logistics industry,” Mwanthi said. 

He added that they expect Tayari to consult regularly with stakeholders. “We also expect the new chairman to dismantle  cartels that have captured port business,” he said.

A long- serving freight logistics service provider at the port Nassib Mbarak said they are expecting government to bring in a professional managing director and end the trend of acting MDs.

 The work of the chairman and the next managing director is clearly cut out as KPA participates in mega government projects.

The government is fast tracking the implementation of the over Sh40 billion phase one of the Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) adjacent TO the port of Mombasa which involves KPA and other state agencies.

KPA recently advertised a tender for construction of a berth at the port to facilitate investments at the SEZ that are expected to start July this year in a revised government plan that is meant to be ready by 2025.

According to Trade and industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, government will immediately advertise for investment opportunities at Dongo Kundu.

KPA completed the construction of a Sh40 billion modern oil terminal and a Sh62 billion second container terminal as part of the expansion of the port of Mombasa. The corporation has also began the acquisition of equipment for Lamu Port with the arrival of a Sh1.4 billion tug boat recently.

Tayari has been appointed to serve for period of three years at the KPA board. The appointment was contained in a Kenya gazette notice dated January 12, 2023.

In the notice, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revoked the appointment of General Kibwana who had been appointed KPA chairman for a second term.

Kibwana was removed from KPA at a time when the board was in the process of recruiting a managing director to replace acting managing director John Mwangemi.

Mr Mwangemi who was appointed on an acting capacity by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta  will exit the port in the next two months. Mwangemi took over from Rashid Salim who retired after acting as managing director for about two years.

KPA has not had a substantive managing director since the removal of Daniel Manduku about three years ago.

Related Topics
Previous article
Boost for maritime as pirates keep off coast
Next article
Banks discontinue charges to mobile money following public outcry
.

Similar Articles

By Peter Theuri Jan. 20, 2023
Business
ADC breaks ground for expansive facility
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Bank dollar market rate hits record Sh134 on high demand
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 20, 2023
Business
Premium Why State wants to spy on your mobile money transactions
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Money printer De la Rue suspends operations in Nairobi
Business
By Brian Ngugi
4 hours ago
Tea reforms need political goodwill to benefit farmers
Opinion
By Wilson Muthaura
14 hours ago
Germany to fund Kenya's agricultural sector transformation
Business
By James Wanzala
14 hours ago
Premium Why starting a business in the village might be key to riches
Enterprise
By Peter Theuri
Jan. 20, 2023
Households to pay for NHIF in planned changes to fund
Business
By Macharia Kamau
Jan. 20, 2023
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi Jan. 19, 2023
Shipping & Logistics
Boost for maritime as pirates keep off coast
By Philip Mwakio Jan. 12, 2023
Shipping & Logistics
Slow business as Lamu Port opens the year
By The Conversation Jan. 12, 2023
Shipping & Logistics
Shipping in 2023: Surviving the pandemic and blocked supply chains
By Brian Ngugi Jan. 05, 2023
Shipping & Logistics
Maritime sector projects take 2023 centre stage
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2023 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.