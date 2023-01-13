Engineers optimistic new fees regulations will align sector

Engineers Board of Kenya Registrar and CEO Eng Margaret Ogai. [Courtesy]

Engineers are optimistic the implementation of prescribed fees for their professional services will streamline business in the sector.

At a stakeholder’s meeting in Nairobi on Thursday to deliberate the implementation of the scale of fees for professional engineering services in 2022, they said the move is also expected to reduce cases of undercutting.

The meeting was attended by members from other professional bodies among them the Institution of Engineers of Kenya, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya (IQSK) and Property Developers Association.

Association of Consulting Engineers of Kenya (Acek) Chairman Patrick Wambulwa said the adoption of the prescribed fees will be key in settling disputes with clients.

“It makes our discussion with clients easier because we have a reference document,” said Wambulwa.

The Engineers (Scale of Fees for Professional Engineering Services) Rules, 2022 was gazetted in February 2022.

The rules stipulate the services rendered by the professionals and the compensation as well as how it is reached upon.

Gikonyo Gitonga, who chairs Kepsa's Land and Physical Planning Committee, said the sensitisation of the professional fees should extend to counties.

“There is certainly a shortage (of engineers), but how do we make sure they are engaged and properly remunerated?” posed Gitonga, who is also a land economist, property manager and real estate agent and the director of Kenya Property Developers Association.

Board of Registration of Architects and Quality Surveyors (Boraq) Chairman Sylvester Muli said the new document provides clarity on what engineering services entail.

"It will aid developers and those who use their (engineers') services to know what services they provide," said Muli.

According to the document project complexity, the monetary value of the work, duration of the project, level of risk and responsibility and level of skills, experience and expertise are some of the determinants that will guide how much an engineer can charge.

Others are the technology required for the project, any duplication of work, client requirements and the scope of the project.