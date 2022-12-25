Small businesses require more than financing to thrive

Opinion
 By Elizabeth Wasunna | Dec 25, 2022

One reality the world has had to embrace over the last two years, is that businesses must be ready to operate in an environment that is increasingly Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous – or VUCA.

In the last two months, I have had opportunity of interacting closely with business owners – here and abroad. In October, I travelled to Madrid, Spain where various exhibitors converged to showcase the best of the world’s value chain actors in the fruit industry.

The exhibitors ranged from leading exporting countries, global logistics companies, input and machinery providers, large exporters to upcoming players, especially from developing countries. Here, I got a first-hand feel of the various opportunities Kenya’s fresh produce exporters are targeting in the international markets. It is encouraging to note that Kenya’s earnings from the export of fruits in 2021 remained stable amid the disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic to stand at Sh18.4 billion, accounting for 11.7 per cent of horticultural export earnings.  

Late that month, I had a front-row opportunity to interact with owners of SMEs drawn from 9 counties in the Western, North Rift and Coastal regions. Here, entrepreneurs under the auspices of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) in partnership with Absa Bank and county government officials shared their experiences.

Reflecting on the stories from entrepreneurs here and abroad, four things stood out as key issues that face SMEs; access to finance, markets, information as well as mentorship and coaching.

Access to finance remains one of the biggest perennial challenges facing SMEs worldwide. According to the World Bank, about half of formal SMEs do not have access to formal credit. SMEs are less likely to be able to obtain bank loans than large firms.

As a result, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) estimates that 40 percent of formal micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in developing countries, have an unmet financing need of Sh634 trillion every year.

That said, it is not enough for banks to provide liquidity to SMEs. It is also important to help them access markets for their products and services. Though this may be achieved through groups and associations that bring together SMEs, financial institutions can also play a powerful role.

This is what inspired the county engagement forums that Absa has held in partnership with KNCCI over the last two years which have so far provided over 10,000 entrepreneurs to network and market their solutions.

Thirdly, the information asymmetry between buyers and sellers has been noted to be a hindrance to trade. I believe banks can help improve access to information to SMEs by providing networking platforms and events.

The writer is the Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Kenya PLC

Related Topics
Previous article
Ways businesses can support the wellbeing of staff with disabilities
Next article
How the housing agenda grows Kenyan economy through SMEs
.

Similar Articles

By Norman Mudibo Dec. 19, 2022
Opinion
Remove punitive taxes to reduce high fuel prices
By Phyllis Migwi Dec. 18, 2022
Opinion
How tech is powering sustainable development in Africa
By Julius Kones Dec. 14, 2022
Opinion
Value addition will enhance Kenyan tea's international competitiveness
.

Latest Stories

Audit reveals zero expenditure on development by some 20 counties
Business
By Julius Chepkwony
27 minutes ago
Boost as coffee society acquires Sh8m equipment
Business
By Boniface Gikandi
27 minutes ago
Agoa, healthcare and environment dominate latest US-Africa forums
Business
By Brian Ngugi
27 minutes ago
Ways businesses can support the wellbeing of staff with disabilities
Business
By World Economic Forum
27 minutes ago
Small businesses require more than financing to thrive
Opinion
By Elizabeth Wasunna
27 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Charles Hinga 27 minutes ago
Opinion
How the housing agenda grows Kenyan economy through SMEs
By Robi Mbugua Njoroge 7 hours ago
Opinion
Buyers beware of dangers lurking in alluring counterfeit goods
By James Nyoro Dec. 24, 2022
Opinion
To confront food prices dilemma, control imports
By Editorial Dec. 21, 2022
Opinion
Spare Kenyans pain of heavier tax burden
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.