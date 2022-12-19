Online delivery firm appoints new general manager for Kenya

Business
 By Sara Okuoro | Dec 19, 2022

Online delivery firm Glovo Kenya has appointed Caroline Mutuku (pictured) as the new general manager. Mutuku previously served as the general manager of a tech startup that focused on revolutionising mass transport in Kenya.

She also worked for six years in management consulting at McKinsey & Co focusing on developing strategies, facilitating execution and building digital capabilities for banks and financial regulators across Africa.

“I am delighted to be taking on this role as the General Manager for Glovo Kenya and continue the good work that my peers have done,” Mutuku said in a statement released by the firm. 

“I am excited to incorporate innovative and fresh ideas to take Glovo to the next level in the market. I am quite optimistic about the very vibrant e-commerce sector in Kenya in the coming years,” she said.

Glovo is a multi-category app connecting users with businesses and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores.   

.

.

.

.

