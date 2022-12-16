Governors, State out to exploit blue economy for jobs

Business
 By James Wanzala | Dec 16, 2022
A helmsman docks using a softwood boat at Asat bay in Kisumu. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The Government through the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs will work with the Council of Governors to exploit the potential of the blue economy.

Salim Mvurya, Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs said the meeting recognises the potential of the blue economy resources to stimulate development and create jobs for local committees. He was speaking after meeting five governors in Nairobi. 

Those in the meeting were Issa Timamy of Lamu County, Fatuma Achani of Kwale, Gideon Mung’aro of Kilifi, Paul Otuoma of Busia and Ochilo Ayako of Migori. Also present were Council of Governors Chief Executive Mary Mwiti and fisheries and blue economy Principal Secretary Betsy Muthoni.

"The meeting has, therefore, agreed that the Council of Governors and the Ministry to convene an intergovernmental forum on Blue Economy and establish intergovernmental sector forums for continued engagements,’’ said CS Mvurya.  

