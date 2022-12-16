Kenya Power investors to back changes

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 16, 2022
Silhouette of engineers workers at electricity station. [Getty Images]

Troubled utility firm Kenya Power is today set for a boardroom shake-up with shareholders expected to vote for a new board during its annual general meeting (AGM).

Today's AGM, held in Nairobi, will set the stage for the replacement of Kenya Power board chairperson Vivienne Yeda who is set to leave the firm in mid-December after two-and-a-half years at the helm.

Ms Yeda is set to quit the electricity retailer after the National Treasury opted not to support her re-election during the AGM.

She had been tapped in November 2020 to steer Kenya Power's turnaround and had informed investors she will be quitting at the AGM.

An earlier Treasury letter to the company indicated that she may have been pushed out of the board.

In a November 18 letter, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u directed Kenya Power’s board to include a special notice recommending her removal at the AGM.

Treasury's majority shareholding automatically means the motion is carried no matter what other shareholders want. With minority shareholding, other shareholders are powerless unless backed by the State.

Other than Yeda, another director who had also decided to call it quits is Yida Kemoli, who, according to the AGM notice, will not offer himself for re-election during the shareholder meeting.

The board under the leadership of Ms Yeda made headlines following actions that were favourable to consumers, such as when it announced it would shelve the push for a tariff hike and would instead work on internal processes and generate savings.

Ahead of the AGM, Kenya Power's acting managing director Geoffrey Muli assured shareholders and Kenyans the electricity distributor's turnaround plan is on course.

A long-serving insider, Muli is betting on new electricity sales, reorganising debt, and diversification to turnaround the firm.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Kenya's credit rating slash signals expensive foreign loans
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi Dec. 15, 2022
Business
Premium Kenya revs up nuclear power plant plan with new US deal
By The Conversation Dec. 15, 2022
Shipping & Logistics
Do Africa's ports create a pathway to plunder?
By Moses Omusolo Dec. 15, 2022
Business
Absa inks deal to train 600 women entrepreneurs
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Power investors to back changes
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hour ago
Premium Kenya's credit rating slash signals expensive foreign loans
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hours ago
Premium Kenya's affordable housing headache
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
3 hours ago
Premium Travelling to upcountry in your car for Christmas? Read this first
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
3 hours ago
Twitter changes rules over account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Sci & Tech
By AP
16 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 2 hours ago
Business
Premium Kenya's credit rating slash signals expensive foreign loans
By Brian Ngugi Dec. 15, 2022
Business
Premium Kenya revs up nuclear power plant plan with new US deal
By Moses Omusolo Dec. 15, 2022
Business
Absa inks deal to train 600 women entrepreneurs
By Winfrey Owino Dec. 14, 2022
Business
Fuel prices remain unchanged in latest EPRA review
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.