I and M announces appointment of Kihara Maina as Regional CEO

Business
 By Stephanie Wangari | Dec 12, 2022

The new I&M Group Regional CEO Kihara Maina. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The I&M Group has announced the appointment of Kihara Maina as Regional CEO effective January 2023.

Maina takes over from Chris Low whose two-year contract expires this year.

According to a press release on Monday, December 12, part of Maina's role will be to ensure that the business model for the regional markets contributes to the overall Group performance.

"He will be responsible for driving the regional business ambition for the Group as underpinned in the iMara 2.0 strategy," reads a part of the release.

Before his promotion, Maina had served as the CEO of I&M Bank Kenya for six years.

The board has now announced the appointment of Gul Khan as the new I&M Bank Kenya CEO subject to regulatory approval. 

Khan has over 23 years of international financial services experience, mostly with HSBC Bank, having worked in Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East and Africa. 

Commenting on the new appointments, Daniel Ndonye, the Board Chairman, I&M Group Plc said: “We believe that Kihara Maina and Gul Khan are the right leaders to drive the organisation’s growth strategy.

"Together, they have significant business experience and the drive to help us take I&M Group to the next level of growth and development in line with our iMara 2.0 strategy.”

.

.

.

