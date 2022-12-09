EALA MPs call for increased funding to EAC ministry

Business
 By James Wanzala | Dec 09, 2022
East African Community PS Abdi Dubat (seated 2nd left ) with EALA MPS during their induction at Windsor hotel,Nairobi on December 8th,2022. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Nine East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MPS started a two-day induction course at a Kiambu hotel with calls for more budgetary allocations for East African regional integration.

The induction is meant to acquaint the newly elected legislators on how the East African Community (EAC) parliament works ahead of their swearing-in on December 19.

The induction is being conducted by resource persons and technical officers knowledgeable on East African Community (EAC). 

"I am sure that Kenya has sent its best team to the fifth regional Assembly. This country could not expect a better team with a tremendous wealth of legislative and diversified professional experience," said Abdi Dubat, Principal Secretary at the State Department for East African Affairs.

Dubat officially opened the induction on behalf of Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development.

Kenya's representatives to Eala are Hassan Omar, Zipporah Kering, David Ole Sankok, Godfrey Mwangi Maina, Falhada Iman Dekow, Kennedy Kalonzo, Winnie Odinga, Kanini Kega and Suleiman Shahbal. Only Kalonzo is starting a second-term at the Assembly alongside the newcomers.

The MPs drawn from Kenya Kwanza and Azimio coalitions are supposed to represent the interests of Kenya in the seven-member EAC regional body in Arusha.

Former Eala member and Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia called for more funds for the committee on regional integration.

