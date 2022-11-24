Board to give licences directly to TV producers

 By James Wanzala | Nov 24, 2022
The Kenya Film Classification Board Ag. CEO Christopher Wambua. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard] 

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) will next week start issue licences directly to film and television producers.

This will be a departure from the arrangement where producers get such licences through film agents.

Film agents will now be restricted to processing licences from KFCB for foreign film and television producers.

‘‘In light of the foregoing, KFCB wishes to inform all stakeholders that effective December 1, 2022, the role of film agents shall be restricted to the provision of logistical support services to foreign film and television producers,’’ said Christopher Wambua, KFCB acting chief executive. ‘‘KFCB shall henceforth issue filming licences to foreign film and television producers through film agents. KFCB shall begin issuing filming licenses to local filmmakers directly without the use of film agent.’’

Explaining the reason behind this latest move, Wambua said it is aimed at creating a conducive regulatory environment and ensuring the continued growth of the local film industry. He said KFCB in August this year initiated the process of redefining the role of local film agents in Kenya.

"The redefinition of the role of film agents was also to make it easier for filmmakers to obtain licences directly from the Board.’’   

Board to give licences directly to TV producers
