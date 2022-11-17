CS, China discuss expansion of airports

Business
 By Allan Mungai | Nov 17, 2022
Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Kenya and China have discussed a partnership on expansion of airports, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. 

Speaking when the Chinese ambassador Zhou Pingjian paid him a courtesy call at his office Wednesday, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Kenya owes its transformation to the support of the Chinese government.

The two leaders discussed new areas of collaboration, emerging opportunities, and more infrastructure projects.

"As government, we consider China a close friend and a great partner owing to their active involvement in the transformation of Kenya's infrastructure landscape over the last 20 years resulting in the cheaper, faster and more efficient movement of people and goods between cities and towns," said Mr Murkomen.

The CS expressed readiness to work with China in the modernisation and digitisation of the transport sector.

He also called for the formulation of a model that would encourage the transfer of technology, skills and knowledge to Kenyan youth through joint working teams, scholarships and training.

"Technology has become the centrepiece of modern infrastructural developments with Information Transportation Systems offering the much-needed solutions to traffic control and management," said Mr Murkomen.

"As one of the powerhouses in the fields of science and technology, China can assist our youth to become competitive in the job market through scholarships and training that would accord them the technological know-how and the requisite skills necessary to become competitive in the global job market."

The two leaders agreed to resolve trade imbalance by encouraging more businesses to invest in Kenya to allow exportation of finished products to China. 

 

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Canadian firm pockets Sh426m from sale of Turkana crude oil
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 54 minutes ago
Business
Premium Canadian firm pockets Sh426m from sale of Turkana crude oil
By Brian Ngugi 6 hours ago
Business
Premium Inside fuel deal that denied motorists Sh11 cost cut
By Peter Theuri 6 hours ago
Real Estate
Premium Exodus to satellite towns ups rental, land prices
.

Latest Stories

Investors cautious as Upper Hill land prices dip five years in row
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
54 minutes ago
Engineers forum to address sustainable infrastructure
Real Estate
By Moses Omusolo
54 minutes ago
Financiers should do more in post-disaster housing recovery
Real Estate
By Natasha Koli-Muhire
54 minutes ago
How climate is pushing exporters to sea freight
Shipping & Logistics
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
54 minutes ago
Oigara makes a comeback as Stanbic chief executive
Business
By Brian Ngugi
54 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 54 minutes ago
Business
Oigara makes a comeback as Stanbic chief executive
By Brian Ngugi 54 minutes ago
Business
Premium Canadian firm pockets Sh426m from sale of Turkana crude oil
By Brian Ngugi 6 hours ago
Business
Premium Inside fuel deal that denied motorists Sh11 cost cut
By George Maringa 13 hours ago
Business
Blow to Fly540 Airline as flight bookings adverts suspended
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.