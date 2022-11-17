CS, China discuss expansion of airports

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen. [File, Standard]

Kenya and China have discussed a partnership on expansion of airports, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Speaking when the Chinese ambassador Zhou Pingjian paid him a courtesy call at his office Wednesday, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said Kenya owes its transformation to the support of the Chinese government.

The two leaders discussed new areas of collaboration, emerging opportunities, and more infrastructure projects.

"As government, we consider China a close friend and a great partner owing to their active involvement in the transformation of Kenya's infrastructure landscape over the last 20 years resulting in the cheaper, faster and more efficient movement of people and goods between cities and towns," said Mr Murkomen.

The CS expressed readiness to work with China in the modernisation and digitisation of the transport sector.

He also called for the formulation of a model that would encourage the transfer of technology, skills and knowledge to Kenyan youth through joint working teams, scholarships and training.

"Technology has become the centrepiece of modern infrastructural developments with Information Transportation Systems offering the much-needed solutions to traffic control and management," said Mr Murkomen.

"As one of the powerhouses in the fields of science and technology, China can assist our youth to become competitive in the job market through scholarships and training that would accord them the technological know-how and the requisite skills necessary to become competitive in the global job market."

The two leaders agreed to resolve trade imbalance by encouraging more businesses to invest in Kenya to allow exportation of finished products to China.