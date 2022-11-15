KRA Commissioner-General Githii Mburu lands new role

Business
 By David Njaaga | Nov 15, 2022

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Githii Mburu. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner-General Githii Mburu has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax purposes. 

Mburu assumed the role last week in Seville, Spain, where he also chaired the 12th Africa Initiative meeting.

In a press statement on Tuesday, November 15, KRA Deputy Commissioner, Marketing and Communications Grace Wandera said Mburu will serve in the new role for a period of three years, starting January 2023.

 “In his new role, the Commissioner General will be part of the Global forum executive that will oversee the implementation of strategies to influence and promote cooperation among tax authorities on the Exchange of Information on Requests (EOIR), Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI), building capacity and providing technical assistance to tax administration towards the fight against tax evasion,” said Wandera.

He will serve with other members including the Global forum chair (France), two other Vice chairpersons (Italy, Japan) and sixteen other members drawn from different countries. His appointment elevates Kenya and Africa’s profile in tax transparency and participation at the Global forum.

Mburu’s appointment follows the end of his two-year term as the first Africa Initiative chairperson, a regional institute established to enhance the potential of tax transparency and exchange of information (EOI) in Africa.

The Africa Initiative is a partnership between the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, its African members and a number of regional and international organisations and development partners.

It is tasked to ensure African countries are equipped to explore improvements in global transparency and tackle tax evasion. 

Wandera noted that during the period Mburu was at the helm of AI, the institution made great progress towards unpacking the benefits of tax transparency and Exchange of Information (EOI) to fight tax evasion and other Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in Africa.

“Kenya hosted the 11th Africa Initiative meeting in June 2022, a high-level strategic engagement to advocate for tax transparency and EOI at the continental level, promotion of the Yaoundé Declaration and demonstrating the impact of tax transparency and EOI in domestic resource mobilization,” she added.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Reprieve for defaulters listed at CRB as Ruto delivers on promise
.

Similar Articles

By Rufus Mwenda 18 hours ago
Financial Standard
Green buildings tech good for stronger economies
By Graham Kajilwa 18 hours ago
Financial Standard
Bolt boss: Rates row will not slam expansion brakes on us
By AP 18 hours ago
Financial Standard
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at climate summit
.

Latest Stories

KRA Commissioner-General Mburu lands new role
Business
By David Njaaga
6 hours ago
Premium Kenya borrows Sh1.3b daily as debt stock clocks Sh8.7tr
Financial Standard
By Dominic Omondi
7 hours ago
Premium SGR contract 'hot air': There's more than meets the eye
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
7 hours ago
Premium The good, the bad and the ugly of Kenya's mega PPP projects
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi and Dominic Omondi
7 hours ago
Premium Reprieve for defaulters listed at CRB as Ruto delivers on promise
Business
By Dominic Omondi
7 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dominic Omondi 7 hours ago
Business
Premium Reprieve for defaulters listed at CRB as Ruto delivers on promise
By AP 9 hours ago
Business
Africa demands more money for cutting emissions
By Willis Oketch 18 hours ago
Business
Mombasa County evicts traders, food vendors on Kongowea road
By Brian Ngugi Nov. 14, 2022
Business
Premium How Ruto's budget cut will affect you
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.