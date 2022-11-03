GA Insurance stops insuring 7 car models in Kenya, here's why

 By Mate Tongola | Nov 03, 2022
Toyota Sienta is one of the seven vehicles in Kenya blacklisted by GA Insurance Limited. [File, Standard]

The GA Insurance Limited has announced that it won’t, moving forward, insure at least seven vehicle models, including Toyota Probox.

The insurance company says it has made the decision following a high number of accidents involving the vehicles.

The five vehicle models blacklisted by the firm are Toyota Probox, Toyota Succeed, Toyota Passo, Toyota Porte, Toyota Sienta and all Suzuki models whose value fall below Sh1 million.

The Suzuki vehicles targeted could include the Suzuki Swift and Suzuki Alto.

“After a comprehensive review of our motor private book, and the loss trends, we wish to communicate that there are vehicles whose usage has been misemployed and, therefore, have proven to be a challenge when settling claims,” said GA Insurance Business Development Manager Kenneth Kagira in a letter to all its business partners.

The Standard reached GA Insurance, which confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

“A significant number of motorists driving the listed vehicles are prone to causing accidents. This has subjected our business to losses in respect to the listed vehicles. And many people who seek insurance for the vehicles apply for private covers, only to use the vehicles for public transport, which is riskier. At times, you’d come across a compensation claim, only to realise that the vehicle, listed for private use, was transporting passengers at a fee during the accident,” said a representative of GA Insurance, who spoke in confidence.

Last year, motor vehicle insurance companies collectively lost Sh7.31 billion in insurance cover provision services.

.

