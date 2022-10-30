CoG in bid to train county staff on human resource management

Council of Governors (COG) chairperson Anne Waiguru (center) while addressing the press in Naivasha after their retreat on October 13, 2022 . [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Council of Governors (COG) and the Institute of Human Resource Management (IHRM) have entered into a pact to train county officials.

Under the agreement, the council and IHRM will promote human resource compliance within counties through registration and acquisition of practicing licenses for qualified officers.

This emerged during the end of the four-day 26th annual IHRM conference in Lake Naivasha Resort.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika said devolved functions like Health, Agriculture, and Education were labour-intensive by nature and require proper coordination and relevant resourcing to ensure optimal functioning.

In a speech read on her behalf by Deputy Governor David Kones, the governor said: “The Council of Governors has entered into a common understanding with IHRM to establish a formal working relationship to promote Human Resource Management practice.”

Mr Kones said that the MoU would lead to the development and review of Human Resource practices in counties and the creation of HR-related training programs for county officials.

The deputy governor said that CoG would expedite the agreement so that the institute could meet its obligations and facilitate better human resource management and performance in counties.

“We urge the counties to leverage on this MoU and provisions of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act on Direct Procurement and avoid extensive procurement processes,” he said.

During the function, Kones said that the county government was committed to create a business-friendly environment by eradicating barriers that hamper development and growth.

“With the immense potential for renewable energy, we have the opportunity to reduce costs of renewable energy technologies by making this the most viable energy source,” he said.

IHRM National Chairman Phillip Odera said that the sector had recorded tremendous growth as they move towards automating all services.

Mr Odera revealed that the institute was now a State corporation which would see government funding increase to boost service delivery.

“The Institute of Human Resource Management has been dormant for years but we are working on its revival while planning for the 2023-26 strategic plan,” he said.

The Institute Executive Director Quresha Abddullahi said that the Covid-10 pandemic was a game changer for human resource professionals.

“The pandemic led to a major disruption in human resources and forced many to move from their comfort zones and hence the current gains in the sector,” she said.